Trove Celebrates Tenth Anniversary With Sunfest 2025

Trove is going to celebrate its theth anniversary with a special event, as they cap off a decade of gaming with Sunfest 2025

Celebrate with a new three-phase questline, packed with puzzles, challenges, and unique rewards.

Face off against Shadowy Invaders and the returning Moontouched Menace across vibrant voxel worlds.

Enjoy endless building, loot galore, and master a variety of quirky Trove classes and abilities.

Indie game developer and publisher Gamigo has released a brand new update for its voxel-based MMO Trove today, as it celebrates the title's Tenth Anniversary. Players will encounter a new three-phase questline, each with its own puzzles, challenges, rewards, and more spread out across the month of July. You'll also get a free Trove Cube Ally for simply logging on while the event is happening. There's more details below witht he latest trailer, as the content is now live.

Trove – Sunfest 2025

In Sunfest 2025, the familiar Trove questline formula received a special anniversary rework. This year, the quest has been segmented into three phases, each lasting at least a week. Throughout the month, players will progress through the Sunfest quest as they craft explosively fun fireworks, bake sugary birthday cakes, and more as they aid each House's quartermaster in the party preparations.

However, it's not all festivities and fun! During the quest to throw the ultimate party, Shadowy Invaders will begin appearing throughout the region, threatening the people of Trove and overall killing the party vibes. Players must embark on an old-fashioned dungeon hunt, defeating the shadows and collecting Golden Souls to banish them for good. Tread carefully, though, as an old foe, the Moontouched Menace, returns and seems dead-set on ruining the fun and plunging the lands into darkness!

Cube-kind can be anything they want! Master classes include Knight, Gunslinger, Ice Sage, Dracolyte, and Pirate-with-a-parrot, with awesome abilities ranging from impressive ninja techniques to delicious yet deadly ice cream crushes. Infinite and Fully Destructible: Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time.

Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time. Imagine It, Build It: Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon.

Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon. Lots of Loot: Loot to the heart's content with all manner of shimmering treasures and mighty rewards to unlock and uncover throughout the land, such as special gear, ships, decorations, and collectibles.

