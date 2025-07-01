Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: nobody 2

Nobody 2 Director Never Thought They'd Get Sharon Stone As The Villain

Nobody 2 director Timo Tjahjanto describes Sharon Stone's villain, Lendina, as "like a snake. Sometimes she plays it calm, and sometimes she just goes batsh** crazy!"

Article Summary Director Timo Tjahjanto reveals he never expected Sharon Stone to accept the villain role in Nobody 2.

Sharon Stone plays Lendina, a complex antagonist described as "like a snake" in the upcoming sequel.

Stone candidly discusses her return to action, questioning whether she could still portray a fierce villain.

Bob Odenkirk praises Stone's energy and presence, calling her powerful and sharp on set for Nobody 2.

There were a couple of films that came out of the pandemic years as surprise hits, and one of them was Nobody. Thanks to the John Wick films, people really like seeing characters very efficiently take out bad guys in even more violent ways, and that film delivered on that concept in spades. It was also a perfect concept for a sequel, and we're getting one later this year. During the casting process, we learned that Sharon Stone had joined the cast and would be playing the villain. When the first trailer dropped last month, we got our first look at what we would be getting from her, and it looks awesome. Stone looks like she's having a blast playing this part, and it turns out that the production was surprised they could get her to sign onto the film at all. Director Timo Tjahjanto revealed to Empire, "I thought we could never get Sharon Stone. We sent a script, and a couple of days later, I was sitting on her couch, telling her about this character. She was like, 'Alright, Timo, I'm fucking in.' It was surreal."

Stone famously had health complications in the early 2000s, which led to long-term disabilities. She has only just started speaking freely about said disabilities and how they impacted her career. A role like this in Nobody 2 isn't easy for anyone, and Stone said to Empire, "I literally did not know, 'Do I still have her in me? 'Am I going to be able to come in here and make people believe that I can be this ass-kicking hyper-villain?'"

It turns out the people around her certainly believe she is right where she belongs on the set of Nobody 2. Tjahjanto went into the range we get from Lendia, saying, "She's like a snake, Sometimes she plays it calm and sometimes she just goes batshit crazy," and dynamics like that can only come from an actor or actress putting their all into a role. Star Bon Odenkirk, who also had some health struggles recently, where it looked like we might lose him, had nothing but praise for Stone.

"She's in great shape, and she can fight, and she can push you around," Odenkirk said. "And she's powerful. She never stops thinking. She might as well be a 22-year-old comedy writer, for all the thoughts and ideas going through her head."

Usually, there isn't much to look forward to in August, but with Nobody 2 coming to theaters on August 15th, there may be hope for the summer's final weeks.

Nobody 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Sometimes, the most dangerous place for a dad is a family vacation.

Bob Odenkirk returns as suburban husband, father and workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell in the new chapter to Nobody, the hit 2021 bare-knuckle action-thriller that opened at number one at the U.S. box office.

Four years after he inadvertently took on the Russian mob, Hutch remains $30 million in debt to the criminal organization and is working it off with an unending string of hits on international thugs.

Much as he likes the slam-bang action of his "job," Hutch and his wife Becca (International Emmy nominee Connie Nielsen) find themselves overworked and drifting apart. So, they decide to take their kids (Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath) on a short getaway to Wild Bill's Majestic Midway and Waterpark, the one and only place where Hutch and his brother Harry (Grammy and Emmy nominee RZA) went on a vacation as kids.

With Hutch's dad (Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd) in tow, the family arrives in the small tourist town of Plummerville (Plummerville is Summerville!), eager for some fun in the sun.

But when a minor encounter with some town bullies yanks the family into the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator (John Ortiz; Fast and Furious franchise, Bumblebee) and his shady sheriff (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Colin Hanks), Hutch finds himself the focus of the most unhinged, blood-thirsty crime boss he (or anyone) has ever encountered (Emmy winning and Oscar® nominated screen icon, Sharon Stone).

Nobody 2 is an 87North/Eighty Two Films/Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment production, directed by Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes for Us, The Big 4). The screenplay is by returning writer Derek Kolstad (John Wick, Die Hart) and by Aaron Rabin (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), from a story by Derek Kolstad, based on characters created by Derek Kolstad.

This film's returning producers are 87North founders Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, The Fall Guy) and David Leitch (Bullet Train, The Fall Guy); Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment founder Marc Provissiero (No Hard Feelings, PEN15), Eighty Two Films founder Braden Aftergood (Hell or High Water, Samaritan); and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad). The executive producer is David Hyman. Nobody 2 will be released in theaters on August 15, 2025.

