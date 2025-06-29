Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon on What Could Convince Them to End Series

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon discusses how long he sees the series running and what would convince them it's time to end it.

With Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 6: "The CuRicksous Case of Bethjamin Button" set to hit screens in a few hours, we're going to take a minute to look to the future. As series co-creator Dan Harmon and Showrunner Scott Marder have previously shared, the team is already hammering out the tenth season, but there's always a bigger question that hovers over a show once it breaks past a fifth season. How much longer can we expect the Emmy Award-winning animated series to be gracing our screens? Based on what Harmon had to share heading into the current season, it sounds like our dimension-hopping duo won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

"It's almost like out of our hands. My feeling is that if we started bothering, if we went like, 'Let's take a bow and finish on top!' I think the unspoken answer to that would be like, 'On top of what? You're already like wallpaper,' a fixture. I think our job is, to us, playing the game properly is to just see if we can set a record for distance and find joy every single episode. Because I don't know what ribbon we would get from what committee for having the restraint and bravery to after all we've done and been through to go like in season 13 [we're done]," Harmon shared with Cinemablend.

That said, Harmon added that they would know when the time would be to pull the plug on the show. "I can say look, if it's fatigue, if the show starts to suck and we go like, 'Look, the show sucks now, let's stop making it.' That would be a different kind of 'Fine. Great. Here's your award for honesty and self-awareness,' or whatever," he shared. "But, I think that in a world where like hit shows that have a plan for an ending and does a graceful, wonderful ending, I mean, those shows get to, you know, they, they're like eight episodes long, 6 to 2 seasons."

Rick and Morty S08E06: "The CuRicksous Case of Bethjamin Button"

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 6: "The CuRicksous Case of Bethjamin Button" – The brohs goes to a theme park Rick loves; Beth and Space Beth stay behind and regress or something.

Season 8 Spotlights Post-Rick Prime Fallout: Dan Harmon & Scott Marder

While we know writing this will usually lead to some not-so-friendly reactions, the seventh season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty was the best season from top to bottom of the Emmy Award-winning series' run so far. Just to be clear, that's absolutely not meant to disrespect previous seasons and episodes. It's just that Season 7 found that perfect balance between canon & overarching mythology adventures and standalone efforts while keeping the humor and heartbreak hitting hard. In the midst of all that, Rick (with some serious help from Morty and Evil Morty) finally slayed his "Moby Dick" in Rick Prime. So… what now? Even though there were several episodes after "Unmortricken," Harmon and Marder shared with Forbes how Rick, Morty, Beth, Jerry, Summer, and Space Beth will still be processing where things go from her in a post-Rick Prime world.

"We're hyper-aware of the choices we've made, and we see people dealing with the ramifications of that," Marder shared. "I'd say Season 8 is putting a little bit of a spotlight on Rick and the Beths. [Rick is] figuring out how to be in their lives for real, now that he's not in their lives to covertly kill Rick Prime." Harmon added, "If there's a theme to Season 8 … it might be that people are running out of other people to blame for what's happening to them. And that comes with a whole new challenge. Rick solved this supposed problem with his fists, but then that trickles down to everybody. [For example], Morty doesn't have the crutch anymore of claiming that his grandpa is dragging him everywhere against his will, and Rick doesn't have the crutch of saying, 'You guys don't matter.' Jerry and Beth have long since stopped blaming each other for the lack of fulfillment in their careers and things. The stories in Season 8 continue that theme in a linear way."

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can't keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!

