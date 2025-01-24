Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: spider-man, your friendly neighborhood spider-man

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Episode Schedule Released

Kicking off with two episodes on January 29th, here's the episode schedule for Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

While we can't guarantee that there won't be a quiz at the end of this (spoiler – there won't), we do have some important knowledge that we need to impart to all of you regarding Marvel Animation and Jeff Trammell's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Featuring the voices of Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, Charlie Cox, and more, the animated series premieres with 2 episodes on January 29th. From there, we get three episodes on Feb. 5th and three episodes on Feb. 12th, with the season wrapping up on Feb. 19th with the final two episodes. But just in case you need a "cheat sheet," check out the "class schedule" key art that was released:

Check out the featurette that was released earlier this week as the creative team and cast discuss how the animated series honors Spider-Man by celebrating his past in some new and interesting ways (and shares a look at some very familiar faces in the process):

In the latest episodes of The Official Marvel Podcast, Thames, Trammell, Supervising Director Mel Zwyer, and EP Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt offer their respective perspectives on how the animated series came to life, what viewers can expect, and how Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is set to be a unique experience:

"It started out as 'Okay, it's Spider-Man's freshman year, he's going to be a freshman, can we get away with this being entirely in the MCU?' and very early on in the development process, we realized how locked in that actually made us. We couldn't really use his rogues gallery; we couldn't really use his origin. It was not fun, honestly. We would've had to put so many limiters on our story to get it to lock into canon," Marvel Television and Marvel Animation's Brad Winderbaum shared during an interview with Phase Zero, explaining why the series isn't set in the main MCU. "Every single project I've worked on, they've all had a life of their own…. You have to let them live their own lives and go where they want to go," he continued.

While viewers can expect Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to offer its own take on both Peter Parker's and Spider-Man's early years, the animated series will still maintain those core Spider-Man principles – from both the big screen and the comic book pages. "It does have a lot of DNA that is very similar to the MCU depiction of the Tom Holland Spider-Man, but it really also draws all the way back to Steve Ditko. It's adjacent to the main continuity but really speaks to what is inherent about the character."

Produced by Marvel Animation, Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man sees Jeff Trammell as head writer and Mel Zwyer as supervising director. Trammell, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!