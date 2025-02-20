Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: spider-man, your friendly neighborhood spider-man

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 Welcomes Gwen Stacy

Jeff Trammell confirmed that Gwen Stacy will be joining Marvel Television and Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2.

Without diving too much into any season finale spoilers for Marvel Animation and Jeff Trammell's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, let's just say that Peter Parker already has a lot of things to worry about heading into the second season. We've got a new company being formed – and a mole in the said company who might just be working for someone who's known to be a man without fear. Norman finds some of the remains from the [SPOILER] – probably the last thing Norman should be getting his hands on. Then there's that whole eyebrow-arching "family" reunion at the end – and that's just what we can safely tell you (seriously – the finale wasn't even 24 hours old when we wrote this). But just in case you needed even more reason to get excited for the second season, look no further than who is being introduced when the animated series does return:

Yup – Gwen Stacy – and it looks like she will be looking to keep her Spider-Gwen persona a secret. Here's a look at Trammell's post from earlier, sharing the image/news:

The Neighborhood just got a little more Friendly. See you next season! pic.twitter.com/UBaw313uLB — Jeff Trammell (@MrJeffTrammell) February 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Featuring the voices of Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, Charlie Cox, and more, here's a look at a previously released featurette spotlighting the creative team and cast as they discuss how the animated series honors Spider-Man by celebrating his past in some new and interesting ways (and shares a look at some very familiar faces in the process):

During previous episodes of The Official Marvel Podcast, Thames, Trammell, Supervising Director Mel Zwyer, and EP Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt offer their respective perspectives on how the animated series came to life, what viewers can expect, and how Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is set to be a unique experience:

"It started out as 'Okay, it's Spider-Man's freshman year, he's going to be a freshman, can we get away with this being entirely in the MCU?' and very early on in the development process, we realized how locked in that actually made us. We couldn't really use his rogues gallery; we couldn't really use his origin. It was not fun, honestly. We would've had to put so many limiters on our story to get it to lock into canon," Marvel Television and Marvel Animation's Brad Winderbaum shared during an interview with Phase Zero, explaining why the series isn't set in the main MCU. "Every single project I've worked on, they've all had a life of their own…. You have to let them live their own lives and go where they want to go," he continued.

While viewers can expect Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to offer its own take on both Peter Parker's and Spider-Man's early years, the animated series will still maintain those core Spider-Man principles – from both the big screen and the comic book pages. "It does have a lot of DNA that is very similar to the MCU depiction of the Tom Holland Spider-Man, but it really also draws all the way back to Steve Ditko. It's adjacent to the main continuity but really speaks to what is inherent about the character."

Produced by Marvel Animation, Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man sees Jeff Trammell as head writer and Mel Zwyer as supervising director. Trammell, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt serve as executive producers.

