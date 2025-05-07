Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gaming Greats Droid 2-Pack Revealed

Hasbro returns to a galaxy far, far away with a new collection of Star Wars collectibles including the return of the Gaming Greats

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Star Wars Black Series Gaming Greats 2-Pack featuring droids from Jedi: Survivor.

The set includes a KX Security Droid with an all-white design and an updated Droideka destroyer droid.

This exclusive 6-inch action figure 2-Pack is available only on Amazon for $54.99, releasing October 2025.

Game-inspired premium deco, detailed articulation, and display-ready designs perfect for Star Wars collectors.

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, players face off against a variety of deadly threats from around the galaxy. Taking place after the events of Order 66, hidden Jedi Cal Kestis finds himself now running from the Empire. He will soon turn the fight again against them, coming face to face with some new enemies to go against. Hasbro has been slowly bringing the enemies of the Star Wars Jedi franchise to life, and a new The Black Series 2-Pack is here. Add new versions of the Droideka and KX-series Security Droids to your growing army to try and take down the rogue Jedi in style. Releasing as part of their Star Wars Gaming Greats line, both iconic droids are re-released with updated deco. The KX Security Droid will now have an all white deco with the Droideka getting slight alterations throughout its body. This 2-Pack will be Amazon Exclusive, and it is priced at $54.99 with an October 2025 release date.

Star Wars: TBS – KX Security Droid Enforcer & Droideka (Amazon)

"The Black Series includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to Star Wars comic books, movies, and series. This Star Wars action figure 2-pack is detailed to look like a KX security droid and a destroyer droid from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR: This 6 inch action figure set (15 cm) is inspired by the video game franchise — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans can display these figures — with game-inspired design and deco — in their collections

MULTIPLE ARTICULATION POINTS, 6-INCH SCALE: These Black Series action figures feature poseable heads, arms, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses for display

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!