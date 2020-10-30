$100 250-Copy Walking Dead Deluxe #1 Variant – Skybound Halloween Xpo

We have been blessed with another Skybound Xpo taking place today on Skybound's YouTube and Facebook channels. The live streaming events include a mix of panels, video and live sales, with items made available often for the duration of the event, and then only on the aftermarket of Amazoin and eBay, if you are lucky. Bleeding Cool also has some inside information on one Halloween treat being prepared in particular: a little bird has told me how many copies of The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 with the virgin black and white David Finch cover, slabbed as CGC 9.8. will be available for sale, along with the price – and when it will actually be available for sale.

During the Comics Vault Live (at 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 7pm GMT) Skybound's Shawn Kirkham (aka Big Clutch) will be selling The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 David Finch Black & White Virgin Variant. There will be 250 copies in CGC 9.8 condition. $99.99 each, including shipping. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance of course, but odds are that will be $250 on eBay by the end of the weekend. Your call, of course.

Here's the Skybound Xpo Halloween schedule, all at Pacific Time.

The year of SkyboundX continues! Join us on October 30th for a spooky Skybound Xpo: HALLOWEEN, where we'll celebrate creators and projects from our past, present, and future. Get the latest across comics, TV, video games, books & more – and don't forget your costume, there might be a contest!

10:00 – Show Open

10:10 – Simon Stalenhag's THE LABYRINTH

10:25 – The True Story Behind THE RESIDENCE

10:45 – Skybound X iam8bit

11:05 – The Art of AVA'S DEMON

11:10 – Attack! with Attack Peter

12:00 – Comics Vault Live IX

12:35 – Queer Horror: A History of Fabulous Fright

1:25 – THE WALKING DEAD Reacts to Reacts

1:55 – The Schmoedown Horror Free4All

Hosted by: Dani Fernandez and Hector Navarro.