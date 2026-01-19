Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: avatar, graphic novel

3 New Avatar The Last Airbender Titles From Dark Horse Comics In 2026

Avatar Legends: Masters Of The Elements brings stories from Avatars Aang, Korra, Roku, Kyoshi, and Yangchen.

Kyoshi Warriors miniseries features a new story arc in three issues, debuting May 2026.

Chibis Volume 2—Sokka’s Boomerang Class offers a fun Avatar comic for younger readers in July 2026.

Avatar Legends: Masters Of The Elements is a new anthology comic book for the summer featuring multiple Avatar cycles. This is the first time that adventures from multiple Avatars will be published together in a graphic novel.

"The first volume of Avatar Legends: Masters of the Elements collects short stories from beyond the confines of a single Avatar Cycle. Tales from Avatars Korra, Aang, Roku, Kyoshi, and Yangchen are rendered in exciting detail by comics masters including Brandon Hoàng, BellBessa, Rachel Silverstein, Ingrid Kan, Benjamin Wilgus, David M. Booher, Amy Chu, and many more! From the Western Air Temple to the ramen houses of the Fire Nation and everywhere in between, these stories bring a new dose of Avatar adventure to your bookshelf. Avatar Legends: Masters of the Elements (paperback, 80 pages, 6" x 9") arrives in comic shops and bookstores on July 14, 2026."

Then Avatar: The Last Airbender – Kyoshi Warriors, a new tale of the Kyoshi Warriors will be told across three monthly single-issue comics, with the first issue arriving in May 2026.

"The series will be written by Brandon Hoàng (The Crossbow of Destiny), illustrated by BellBessa (Avatar: The Last Airbender—Ramen Rumble) and Xanthe Bouma, colored by Adele Matera (Avatar: The Last Airbender—Ashes of the Academy), and lettered by Comicraft's Jimmy Betancourt (Ghostbusters: Dead Man's Chest). Each issue will also feature cover art by Danielle Weires. Suki and the Kyoshi Warriors leave their island home to join the war against the Fire Nation. Met with suspicion and resentment by the mainlanders, they struggle to prove their worth to the Earth Kingdom. But when that opportunity arises, will they be willing to compromise their values as Kyoshi Warriors to embrace it? Follow the Kyoshi Warriors when Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Kyoshi Warriors #1 (of 3) arrives in comic shops on May 6, 2026"

And then for younger readers Avatar: The Last Airbender Chibis Volume 2 – Sokka's Boomerang Class, the next volume in the Chibis line.

"Celebrated children's author Kelly Leigh Miller (I Am a Wolf, Cloud Puppy) writes the exciting tale of unexpected challenges with illustrations by Ruka Ito (SangoBouro) and lettering by Comicraft's Jimmy Betancourt (Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures). Sokka gets teased sometimes for being the only non-bender on Team Avatar. But he has his own special talent: throwing a boomerang! With some prodding, Aang, Katara, Toph, and Zuko join Sokka for a day of "Boomerang School" that's full of surprises! Avatar: The Last Airbender Chibis Volume 2—Sokka's Boomerang Class (paperback, 48 pages, 5.5" x 7.9") arrives in comic shops and bookstores on July 21, 2026.

