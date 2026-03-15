Posted in: CW, streaming, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy: Chloe Zhao Addresses Hulu Passing on "New Sunnydale" at Oscars

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale director/EP Chloé Zhao was "not surprised" Hulu passed on the pilot and addressed the future.

Article Summary Chloé Zhao responds to Hulu's decision to pass on Buffy: New Sunnydale at the 98th Oscars.

Zhao says she wasn't surprised but had an amazing experience with Sarah Michelle Gellar and the cast.

Cast members share behind-the-scenes moments and reactions after the pilot's cancellation news breaks.

Future for Buffy: New Sunnydale remains open as Zhao hints the project might still find new life elsewhere.

As the Buffyverse continues trying to process the news that Hulu had passed on EP Sarah Michelle Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director and executive producer Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Gellar and Ryan K. Armstrong-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale pilot, Zhao shared how she was feeling about the news at the red carpet during tonight's 98th Oscars. Sharing with Variety that she was "not surprised" by the streamer's decision, Zhao added, "I had an incredible, incredible time with Sarah [Michelle Gellar], with all the cast and crew doing this. And we, first and foremost, see ourselves as the guardians of the original show. Our priority for Sarah and for us has always been to be truthful to the show, to be truthful to our fans. So, things happen for a reason, and we keep our hearts open, and we welcome the mystery. And what this might lead us to." When asked about the chances of the project being shopped to a new distributor, the director repeated her previous comment: "Welcome the mystery." Hmmm… that's an interesting response…

Here's a look back at what cast members Faly Rakotohavana (Hugo), Ava Jean (Larkin), and Sarah Bock (Gracie) had to share, including behind-the-scenes looks at how close they were. In addition, Zhao posted a video of the cast having fun dancing during production.

Here's a look back at the video message that Gellar shared on Saturday, breaking the bad news and thanking Zhao – while also making it clear to the "Buffy" fans that she's still ready to be called upon when the Apocalypse hits. Following that, Armstrong took to Instagram Stories to share her feelings about the news and how much the project meant to her. Later, the actress would follow that up with a look at her character from the pilot. "🖤 your slayer," read the caption from Armstrong, accompanying the image.

Along with Gellar and Armstrong, the pilot also includes Faly Rakotohavana (Unprisoned) as Hugo, Ava Jean (Law & Order: SVU) as Larkin, Sarah Bock (Severance) as Gracie, Daniel di Tomasso (Witches of East End) as Abe, Jack Cutmore-Scott (Frasier) as Mr. Burke, Kingston Vernes (The Survivor) as Carson, Chase Sui Wonders (The Studio) as Shirley, Merrin Dungey (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Ms. LaDuca, Audrey Hsieh (Found) as Keiko, and Audrey Grace Marshall (The Flight Attendant) as Jessica.

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