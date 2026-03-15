Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Pac-Man | Tagged: MY.GAMES, Rush Royale

Rush Royale Launches New Limited-Time Pac-Man Collaboration

Rush Royale has a new Pac-Man collaboration happening right now, as players will see characters and settings from the arcade title

Article Summary Rush Royale launches a limited-time Pac-Man event, live until March 24 for mobile players.

Face off against iconic Pac-Man Ghosts as bosses, each with unique abilities and battlefield effects.

Play as Pac-Man or Duck, using classic power-ups to boost Hero skills and turn the tide in Endless Co-Op.

Earn event points to unlock rewards and climb the leaderboard in a new arcade-style scoring system.

MY.GAMES and Bandai Namco teamed up for a new collaboration, as the characters and settings from Pac-Man have come to the mobile title Rush Royale. Running until March 24, players will be able to experience a special event level inspired by the arcade labyrinth maze in a vibrant 8-bit art style. You'll be able to engage in a special version of Endless Co-Op, where players must survive as long as possible against endless waves of enemies that look like the legendary Ghosts: Blinky, Inky, Pinky, and Clyde. We have more details and a trailer here as the content is now live.

Rush Royale x Pac-Man

Classic Pac-Man Ghosts replace Rush Royale bosses and mini-bosses. Blinky acts as a high-health mini-boss, Pinky curses and stuns units, Inky provides a defensive aura that reduces incoming damage, and Clyde appears as the main boss, periodically casting one of several powerful disruptive abilities. Each Ghost introduces unique battlefield effects, disrupts board strategy, and increases the "Threat Meter," empowering upcoming waves. Players can counter the Ghosts by combining spells and Hero abilities, though Ghosts cannot truly die and can only be dispersed temporarily.

Each match automatically assigns temporary event heroes: one player controls Pac-Man, while the other plays Duck, Rush Royale's mascot, with each character offering a distinct playstyle — one acting as a powerful damage booster and the other as a tactical support. Power Pellet and other classic Pac-Man power-ups appear randomly on the battlefield granting mana and Pac-Man Stacks, boosting Hero abilities, turning Ghosts vulnerable, and allowing instant eliminations when abilities are activated. Collecting Power-Ups and stacking Hero boosts is central to achieving record-breaking scores.

Event points are earned by defeating bosses and serve as the main progression metric, replacing time-based scoring with an arcade-style system. Points unlock rewards in the event reward track and Battle Pass, which follows the standard Rush Royale structure with repeatable rewards. The event leaderboard ranks player pairs by the highest score achieved in a single run, with both players receiving the same score.

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