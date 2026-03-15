Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hoa 2, PM Studios, Skrollcat Studio

Puzzle-Platforming Sequel Hoa 2 Announced For Steam

Almost five years after the original game was released, the puzzle-platforming sequel Hoa 2 has been announced for PC via Steam

Article Summary Hoa 2, the sequel to the beloved puzzle-platformer, has been announced for release on Steam in 2026.

Players will guide the fairy protagonist in a vibrant 3D world, interacting with nature and new creatures.

Stunning hand-painted visuals and a soul-touching soundtrack from the original composers bring the world to life.

Unlock achievements, collect cute costumes, and solve charming puzzles using evolving abilities throughout the adventure.

Indie game developer Skrollcat Studio and publisher PM Studios have announced their latest game on the way, as we're getting a sequel with Hoa 2. Announced nearly five years after the original was released, the game will pick up where the first title left off, as you'll be getting a puzzle-platformer set in a vibrant world where you become one with nature and interact with all of its features and creatures throughout this new journey. The game currently doesn't have a release date beyond the idea that it will be coming sometime in 2026, so enjoy the info and the trailer here as we wait to find out more about the game.

Hoa 2

Continuing the story from the first part, this sequel sees our little fairy return in an amazing new style. In Hoa 2, our courageous protagonist sets forth in a vibrant 3D world, interacting with nature, partnering with fascinating creatures and discovering new secrets and abilities in their quest to aid an old friend.

Be Immersed in Breathtaking Visuals: Hoa 2 takes you into a bigger world, yet still stunning to behold. Experience the signature beautiful hand-painted art-style, now in 3D.

Hoa 2 takes you into a bigger world, yet still stunning to behold. Experience the signature beautiful hand-painted art-style, now in 3D. Enjoy an Outstanding Audio Experience: Relax and unwind as you move through each amazing area, accompanied by soul-touching music, composed by the award-winning team from Hoa 1.

Relax and unwind as you move through each amazing area, accompanied by soul-touching music, composed by the award-winning team from Hoa 1. Ally With Nature to Solve Puzzles: Progressing through the world will require help, and the creatures of the world not only guide you but, over time, teach you wondrous new abilities that will change the way you explore. Work with them to solve light-hearted but engaging puzzles as you progress through the gorgeous areas.

Progressing through the world will require help, and the creatures of the world not only guide you but, over time, teach you wondrous new abilities that will change the way you explore. Work with them to solve light-hearted but engaging puzzles as you progress through the gorgeous areas. Go for Achievements & Rewards: Hoa 2 features many challenging achievements & ultra-cute costumes for you to collect. Explore the world, discover secrets, and challenge yourself with fun & addictive minigames to unlock these rewards.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!