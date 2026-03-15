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Absolute Flash & Nightwing Lead Top 50 Anticipated Titles This Week

Absolute Flash and Nightwing lead The Top 50 Anticipated Titles This Week, closely followed by Ultimates and Ultimate Wolverine

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Article Summary

  • Absolute Flash #13 and Nightwing #136 lead the most anticipated comic releases for the week.
  • DC and Marvel dominate the top spots, with Ultimates and Ultimate Wolverine also highly anticipated.
  • Debut issues like Lobo, Batwoman, Deathstroke, Sentry, and Super Creepshow add excitement to the list.
  • Rankings based on League of Comic Book Geeks' pull data highlight titles generating major reader buzz.

DC Comics tops the charts of anticipation for this Wednesday's comics with Absolute Flash and Nightwing, followed by Ultimates and Ultimate Wolverine from Marvel. But remember, launch issues aren't always as well represented on this chart and Lobo, Batwoman, Deathstroke are all launching, as is Sentry from Marvel, Super Creepshow from Image and Dead Teenagers close to the bottom of the Top 50 from Oni Press, above a bunch of big second printings this week as well, with Absolute, D'Orc and White Sky hitting.

Absolute Flash & Nightwing Lead Top 50 Anticipated Titles This Week
Absolute Flash and Nightwing
  1. Absolute Flash #13 $4.99 DC Comics
  2. Nightwing #136 $4.99 DC Comics
  3. The Ultimates #22 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  4. Ultimate Wolverine #15 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  5. Batman / Superman: World's Finest #49 $3.99 DC Comics
  6. The Amazing Spider-Man #24 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  7. Captain America #8 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  8. X-Men #27 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  9. Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #7 $3.99 Image Comics
  10. New Titans #33 $3.99 DC Comics
  11. Lobo #1 $3.99 DC Comics
  12. Batwoman #1 $3.99 DC Comics
  13. Wonder Woman #31 $4.99 DC Comics
  14. Cyclops #2 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  15. Exquisite Corpses #11 $4.99 Image Comics
  16. G.I. Joe #20 $3.99 Image Comics
  17. The Infernal Hulk #5 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  18. Deathstroke: The Terminator #1 $3.99 DC Comics
  19. Marc Spector: Moon Knight #2 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  20. Superman Unlimited #11 $4.99 DC Comics
  21. Geiger #22 $3.99 Image Comics
  22. The Mortal Thor #8 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  23. Wade Wilson: Deadpool #2 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  24. Catwoman #85 $3.99 DC Comics
  25. The Sentry #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  26. Sorcerer Supreme #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  27. Planet She-Hulk #5 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  28. X-Men of Apocalypse #3 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  29. The Walking Dead Deluxe #133 $3.99 Image Comics
  30. End of Life #2 $3.99 DC Comics
  31. Ghost Pepper #9 $3.99 Image Comics
  32. The Lucky Devils #7 $3.99 Image Comics
  33. The Darkness #4 $3.99 Image Comics
  34. Deadly Tales of the Gunslinger Spawn #14 $3.99 Image Comics
  35. Starship Godzilla #6 $4.99 IDW Publishing
  36. Black Panther: Intergalactic #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  37. Rat City #23 $3.99 Image Comics
  38. Super Creepshow #1 $3.99 Image Comics
  39. Sam and Twitch: Case Files #22 $3.99 Image Comics
  40. The Thing on the Doorstep #2 $3.99 Image Comics
  41. Adventure Time #11 $4.99 Oni Press
  42. Catacomb of Torment #9 $4.99 Oni Press
  43. Mega Man X #2 $4.99 UDON
  44. The Last Day of H. P. Lovecraft #5 $4.99 BOOM! Studios
  45. Wrestle Heist #4 $3.99 Image Comics
  46. Racer X #5 $4.99 Mad Cave Studios
  47. Devil on My Shoulder #4 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics
  48. American Caper #5 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics
  49. Dead Teenagers #1 $4.99 Oni Press
  50. White Sky #1 2nd Printing $3.99 Image Comics

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement?

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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