Posted in: Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, anticipated titles, ultimate

Absolute Flash & Nightwing Lead Top 50 Anticipated Titles This Week

Absolute Flash and Nightwing lead The Top 50 Anticipated Titles This Week, closely followed by Ultimates and Ultimate Wolverine

Article Summary Absolute Flash #13 and Nightwing #136 lead the most anticipated comic releases for the week.

DC and Marvel dominate the top spots, with Ultimates and Ultimate Wolverine also highly anticipated.

Debut issues like Lobo, Batwoman, Deathstroke, Sentry, and Super Creepshow add excitement to the list.

Rankings based on League of Comic Book Geeks' pull data highlight titles generating major reader buzz.

DC Comics tops the charts of anticipation for this Wednesday's comics with Absolute Flash and Nightwing, followed by Ultimates and Ultimate Wolverine from Marvel. But remember, launch issues aren't always as well represented on this chart and Lobo, Batwoman, Deathstroke are all launching, as is Sentry from Marvel, Super Creepshow from Image and Dead Teenagers close to the bottom of the Top 50 from Oni Press, above a bunch of big second printings this week as well, with Absolute, D'Orc and White Sky hitting.

Absolute Flash #13 $4.99 DC Comics Nightwing #136 $4.99 DC Comics The Ultimates #22 $4.99 Marvel Comics Ultimate Wolverine #15 $4.99 Marvel Comics Batman / Superman: World's Finest #49 $3.99 DC Comics The Amazing Spider-Man #24 $4.99 Marvel Comics Captain America #8 $4.99 Marvel Comics X-Men #27 $4.99 Marvel Comics Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #7 $3.99 Image Comics New Titans #33 $3.99 DC Comics Lobo #1 $3.99 DC Comics Batwoman #1 $3.99 DC Comics Wonder Woman #31 $4.99 DC Comics Cyclops #2 $3.99 Marvel Comics Exquisite Corpses #11 $4.99 Image Comics G.I. Joe #20 $3.99 Image Comics The Infernal Hulk #5 $3.99 Marvel Comics Deathstroke: The Terminator #1 $3.99 DC Comics Marc Spector: Moon Knight #2 $3.99 Marvel Comics Superman Unlimited #11 $4.99 DC Comics Geiger #22 $3.99 Image Comics The Mortal Thor #8 $4.99 Marvel Comics Wade Wilson: Deadpool #2 $3.99 Marvel Comics Catwoman #85 $3.99 DC Comics The Sentry #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics Sorcerer Supreme #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics Planet She-Hulk #5 $3.99 Marvel Comics X-Men of Apocalypse #3 $4.99 Marvel Comics The Walking Dead Deluxe #133 $3.99 Image Comics End of Life #2 $3.99 DC Comics Ghost Pepper #9 $3.99 Image Comics The Lucky Devils #7 $3.99 Image Comics The Darkness #4 $3.99 Image Comics Deadly Tales of the Gunslinger Spawn #14 $3.99 Image Comics Starship Godzilla #6 $4.99 IDW Publishing Black Panther: Intergalactic #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics Rat City #23 $3.99 Image Comics Super Creepshow #1 $3.99 Image Comics Sam and Twitch: Case Files #22 $3.99 Image Comics The Thing on the Doorstep #2 $3.99 Image Comics Adventure Time #11 $4.99 Oni Press Catacomb of Torment #9 $4.99 Oni Press Mega Man X #2 $4.99 UDON The Last Day of H. P. Lovecraft #5 $4.99 BOOM! Studios Wrestle Heist #4 $3.99 Image Comics Racer X #5 $4.99 Mad Cave Studios Devil on My Shoulder #4 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics American Caper #5 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics Dead Teenagers #1 $4.99 Oni Press White Sky #1 2nd Printing $3.99 Image Comics

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement?

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