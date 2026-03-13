Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: steve foxe, X-Men '97

Marvel To Publish An X-Men '97 Season Two Prelude In June

Marvel to publish an X-Men '97 Season Two Prelude in June 2026 with Steve Foxe and Salva Espin

Article Summary Marvel Comics launches X-Men '97: Season Two, a five-issue prelude to the animated show's new season.

The mini-series is penned by Steve Foxe with art by Salva Espin and covers from Todd Nauck and others.

The comic bridges the events between X-Men '97 Season One's epic cliffhanger and the coming season.

Expect new characters, returning favorites, and major plot teasers for X-Men '97 Season Two in June.

Ahead of the second season of Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 coming this summer, Marvel Comics launches X-Men #97 Season Two comic book series as an official prelude five-issue mini series by Steve Foxe and Salva Espin. Well, it wasn't going to be Beau DeMayo, was it?

X-MEN '97: SEASON TWO #1 (OF 5)

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by SALVA ESPIN

Cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant Cover by JHONY CABALLERO

Variant Cover by NATACHA BUSTOS

Variant Cover by DAN JURGEN

Virgin Variant Cover by TBA

Marvel Animation Variant Cover Also Available

X-MEN '97: SEASON TWO will lead directly from the end of the acclaimed first season to the start of the upcoming season two, setting the stage for the time-sprawling saga that awaits viewers, exploring the season's biggest plot threads, and spotlighting the major new characters—and teams—joining the cast. Extinction-day has come and gone, and your favorite X-Men are lost in time! Spinning out of Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 series, follow the X-Men left behind in a world that hunts and hates mutantkind! Can they survive? And just where – or when – are the X-Men now?! No X-Men '97 fan can miss this one! On Sale 6/3

"I feel exceptionally grateful that Salva Espin, Matt Milla, and I get to tell more stories fleshing out the world of X-Men '97!" Foxe shared. "Everyone who watched Season One knows the team left us one heck of an era-spanning cliffhanger, and our prequel for Season Two doesn't take any cheats or shortcuts around that wild status quo… We got to work closely with the series team to make sure this comic is a vital, additive experience for our mutants—what's left of the X-Men, anyway."

With covers by X-Men '97 cover artist Todd Nauck, and a variant cover by Jhony Caballero inspired by Season One's basketball look.

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