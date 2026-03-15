Posted in: Games, Indie Games, The Arcade Crew, Video Games | Tagged: Abyssus, DoubleMoose Games

Abyssus Confirms Console Release With New Update

Abyssus will be getting a free update later this Summer, as well as a proper console release on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Article Summary Abyssus launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a simultaneous free PC update this Summer.

Update 1.3 adds a new God, blessings, a playable area, enemies, expanded skill tree, and more.

Crossplay support and streamlined matchmaking ensure seamless multiplayer action across all platforms.

Fast-paced roguelite gunplay, customizable weapons, and deep sea mysteries drive the brinepunk adventure.

Indie game developer DoubleMoose Games and publisher The Arcade Crew have confirmed that the game Abyssus will be coming to consoles this Summer. The team revealed that the game will be released for both PS5 and XSX|S, with a free update for PC players, so everyone will be on the same page when it drops. However, they failed to put a proper launch date for these, as we're assuming they'll drag that reveal out to around the time of Summer Game Fest 2026. In the meantime, we have details on the update below, and a new trailer here.

Update 1.3

The new 1.3 update will be launching alongside the new PlayStation and Xbox versions of Abyssus and will be expanding your undersea adventure… and arsenal, with a host of new content at absolutely no cost:

A new God will be joining the lineup, introducing a host of new blessings for your abilities and weapons

New blessings will be added for the previously existing Gods, too

A new playable area arrives, introducing new enemies and bosses alongside it

New room objectives will be added to make sure that no two runs are ever the same

A revamped and expanded skill tree & streamlined matchmaking and quickplay options

Crossplay will be available at launch across all platforms

New sea shanties; the best way to build team camaraderie

Abyssus

Gather your friends and dive into Abyssus' fast-paced multiplayer shooting action. Fight through gorgeous hand-crafted levels in a roguelite adventure that will put your tactical skills to the ultimate test. Wield powerful brine-powered weapons and refit them with ancient technologies to gain an edge over your foes. Obtain divine blessings to enhance your firepower with elemental and mystic effects. In a world powered by brine, a rare and powerful substance only found in the deepest fathoms of the sea, your team of daring brinepunk explorers is recruited to claim a massive deposit located beneath the ruins of an ancient civilization. However, your mission becomes a frantic battle for survival when the sunken kingdom's corrupted inhabitants rise against you. Will you survive to see the surface again, or will the abyss claim your life?

In Abyssus, cooperation means survival. Team up with fellow Brinehunters and carefully choose synergic loadouts, skills, suits, and weapon mods. Work together and fight through a merciless roguelite gauntlet, where no run is the same as the last. Wield highly customizable, brine-powered armaments and infuse them with the might of ancient Gods. Master 8 weapons and 45 weapon mods, upgrading your skills and suit as you face the underwater kingdom's mutated guardians.

Run after run, you'll access more and more upgrades and tactical choices, but firepower alone won't save you from the denizens of the depths. Mastering Abyssus's visceral gunplay and fast-paced action will require tactical coordination, positioning skills, and cohesive teamwork. The world of Abyssus is richly atmospheric and steeped in mystery. What untold secrets lie in the sunken kingdom? What gives brine its inexplicable powers? Can we weaponize an anglerfish? The answers lie deep down below…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!