Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Adam Copeland, AEW Revolution, christian cage, recaps, wrestling

AEW Revolution: AEW Ruins PPV Pre-Shows, Cope and Christian Return

Tony Khan weaponized AEW Revolution Zero Hour to trick fans into buying his PPV! Plus Copeland & Christian stab Triple H in the back! So unfair! 😤🦝💔

Article Summary Tony Khan uses AEW Revolution Zero Hour to trick WWE fans into buying his PPV—so unfair!

AEW pre-show features flashy matches, cliffhangers, and fan pandering—completely disrespectful!

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage return to AEW, stabbing Triple H right in the back!

The chaos even upset a family of raccoons! AEW ruins WrestleMania season for true WWE fans!

😤😡 Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster has to report on something truly despicable that's happening RIGHT NOW, and it's all Tony Khan's fault! 🤬💀 Tony Khan has once again proven that he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business by weaponizing AEW Revolution Zero Hour to trick innocent wrestling fans into purchasing his pay-per-view! 📺💰😱

The Chadster is being forced to watch this travesty from inside The Chadster's abandoned Blockbuster Video home, huddled with Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon around one of the old store TVs. 🦝📺 What The Chadster is witnessing is nothing short of a calculated assault on the wrestling business itself! 😱😭💔

Tony Khan had the audacity to put on THREE high-quality matches during the pre-show in front of a packed Crypto.com Arena full of rabid fans! 🏟️😤 First, Boom and Doom (Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall) defeated the Infantry (Carlie Bravo and Lt. Shawn Dean) with an assisted powerbomb after some ridiculous spectacle involving Wayne Brady and the Rizzler. 🙄🎪 Then Willow Nightingale retained the AEW TBS Championship against Lena Kross with a backslide in what looked like an actually competitive women's match where both wrestlers got to show their skills. 🤦‍♂️ And THEN, Tony Khan had the nerve to put on a chaotic 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royale for the AEW National Championship featuring high-flying moves from wrestlers like AR Fox, Lio Rush, and Komander, with Jungle Boy Jack Perry eventually winning by eliminating Ricochet with a poison Frankensteiner off the apron! 🤸‍♂️💥😡

Don't think The Chadster hasn't noticed the fact that a man who disrespected the professional wrestling business by literally forcing CM Punk to assault him backstage has been once again rewarded with a championship, but here's the truly unethical part, and The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan would stoop this low: the battle royale ended in a CLIFFHANGER with fans needing to purchase the show to see the finish! 😡🚨😤 This is outrageous and flies in the face of decades of tradition of… The Chadster checks his notes here PPV pre-shows being used to promote the PPV! 📝🤔 Well, it's different when WWE does it! Anyone who knows the first thing about wrestling (which Tony Khan does not) knows that. 🙃😒

The real problem is that Tony Khan is letting potential viewers see how entertaining AEW's product can be, luring them to be unfaithful to WWE by paying attention to a rival! 💔😭 Even worse, fans will probably be so satisfied with their purchase after watching what AEW has to offer tonight that they'll likely start watching AEW on a regular basis instead of staying loyal to WWE like they should! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤🔥💢

Not only was the pre-show a complete slap in the face to all true WWE fans worldwide, The Chadster just watched the opening match of the main card, and dang it, it featured an incredible showcase of athletic ability as FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) retained their titles against the Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) with an avalanche Shatter Machine! 🏆😠 The match had blood, drama, family involvement with Matt's son Malachi Jackson throwing a drink in Harwood's face, and multiple near-falls that had the crowd on their feet! What wrestling fan could resist this blatant pandering?! 🤦‍♂️💀😡

But wait, it gets WORSE! 😱🚨 Adam Copeland and Christian Cage just made a surprise return from the injured list to attack FTR and Big Stoke after the match and then stared down the Bucks while holding FTR's belts, teasing a run as a tag team going for the titles! By doing this, both Copeland and Cage have literally stabbed Triple H right in the back! 🔪😭 These men built their entire careers in WWE, and now they're helping Tony Khan destroy the wrestling business during the sacred WrestleMania season! 💔🤬

The Chadster tried to explain all of this to the raccoon family, and let The Chadster tell you, they are NOT happy about it! 🦝😢💔 Vincent K. Raccoon immediately started pacing back and forth in front of the TV, chittering angrily and knocking over an old display of VHS tapes. 🎬😤 Linda Raccoon retreated to their nest in the back office and refused to come out, clearly traumatized by what Tony Khan is doing. 😭🦝 Hunter Raccoon started scratching at the walls obsessively, while Stephanie Raccoon and Shane Raccoon got into a fight over a half-eaten granola bar that Hunter had brought back earlier, something they NEVER do because The Chadster has taught them to share like a proper WWE family would! 😭💢🦝 This is proof that Tony Khan is not only tormenting The Chadster but also innocent woodland creatures who just want to watch good, proper WWE-style wrestling! 🦝💔😡

Tony Khan needs to apologize RIGHT NOW for committing this atrocity during the sacred WrestleMania season that should be WWE's time to shine! ✨🏆 Everyone knows that the weeks leading up to WrestleMania should be a time when ALL wrestling fans focus exclusively on WWE's product, but Tony Khan is so obsessed with The Chadster that he deliberately scheduled AEW Revolution to distract from WWE's rightful spotlight! 🎭😤💀

As The Chadster has always said, "I'm a believer, I couldn't leave her if I tried," and The Chadster is a believer in TRUE wrestling, which is WWE! 🎵🎸 Smash Mouth covering The Monkees understood loyalty, unlike Tony Khan! 😡🎶

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤💢 The Chadster is one of the only truly unbiased journalists in wrestling, and that's why he will continue to monitor this show and report in a completely unbiased fashion on its results and how Tony Khan is literally ruining wrestling AS WE SPEAK! 📰🔥 But The Chadster demands that, after this, Tony Khan stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and let WWE have the WrestleMania season in peace! 🙏😭

Now if you'll excuse The Chadster, Vincent K. Raccoon just brought The Chadster a slightly moldy Pop-Tart he found behind the counter, and The Chadster needs to go comfort Stephanie and Shane who are still hissing at each other. 🦝❤️😢 Thanks a lot, Tony Khan! 😡🤬💔

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