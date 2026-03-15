Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Rooster

Rooster Season 1 Episode 2 "Trousers" Preview: Big Man on Campus?

Here's a preview for tonight's episode of HBO and Showrunners Bill Lawrence & Matt Tarses' Steve Carell-starring Rooster, S01E02: "Trousers."

Article Summary Steve Carell stars in Rooster, a hit HBO comedy-drama set on a chaotic college campus.

Episode 2, "Trousers," sees Greg and Katie's lives intertwine after a surprising deal on campus.

Early viewing numbers suggest Rooster is resonating with audiences thanks to its strong ensemble cast.

Get a preview, episode overview, and insights from cast and creators about what to expect this season.

Based on the early viewing numbers that have come in, it would appear that Showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses have a hit on their hands with their college campus-set comedy-drama Rooster. When you have Steve Carell leading a cast that includes Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai, it's not surprising. That brings us to our preview for tonight's episode, S01E02: "Trousers," as Greg (Carrell) strikes a life-changing deal that will find him and Katie (Clive) spending a lot more time together. After the overview, image gallery, and a look at what's still to come this season, make sure to check out what Carell, Clive, Deadwyler, Dunster, and McGinley had to share recently about the HBO series, what it's like working with the cast and creative team, and more.

Rooster Season 1 Episode 2 "Trousers" Preview

Rooster Season 1 Episode 2 "Trousers" – After Katie's future at Ludlow is thrown into question, Greg and Walt work out a deal that will keep both of them on campus. Meanwhile, Archie crashes out over Sunny's decision and more. Directed by Jonathan Krisel and written by Annie Mebane.

Set on a college campus, the comedy centers on an author's (Carell) complicated relationship with his daughter (Clive). Of course, further complicating the matter is that his daughter burnt down a faculty house and punched a faculty member in the face – and that's not even close to the only drama in play. Joining Carell are Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai.

HBO's Rooster stems from co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, and is executive produced by Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer for Doozer, Matt Tarses, Jonathan Krisel, Barbie Adler, Annie Mebane, David Stassen, Anthony King, David Hyman, and Steve Carell. The studio is Warner Bros. Television, where both Doozer and Tarses are under overall deals.

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