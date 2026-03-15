Posted in: Games, Neverwinter, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, Cryptic Studios

Neverwinter Launches New Tempus Arena Update

Neverwinter has reopened the Tempus Arena in the latest update as players will see that the Slaughterhouse has come under new management

Article Summary Neverwinter’s Tempus Arena update revamps the Slaughterhouse with new bosses and critter waves.

Players can now earn powerful active buffs every 5 rounds, starting at round 10, enhancing combat.

Challenge Rounds let you face three bosses at once for Ultimate Passive Power Ups and better progression.

Unlock new quests, titles, gear, and the Bloodthirst Chalice Artifact in this action-packed PVE update.

Arc Games and Cryptic Studios dropped a new update for Neverwinter this week, as the Dungeons & Dragons title opens up the Tempus Arena. Those who dare to venture into the arena will find a rebalanced Slaughterhouse experience, now under new management. You'll see several new bosses, a few new Challenge Rounds, expanded power progression, updates to the Cleric class in the form of the Devout paragon, and more. We have more info below and the trailer here as the content is live.

Neverwinter – Tempus Arena: The Slaughterhouse

Even more tears for the tear jar, as the Slaughterhouse is ready to open its doors again! However, this time, the Slaughterhouse is under new management, including some changes. The new management noticed that you should feel more powerful while in the Arena. Therefore, expect rebalanced enemies, player powers and more! You can access Tempus Arena – The Slaughterhouse from Protector's Enclave. Enjoy the Slaughterhouse and its improvements to the PvE mode!

10 new Bosses and 10 new Critter Waves are ready to make your life more difficult than before. Rumors have it that there's even an additional extra boss …

and 10 are ready to make your life more difficult than before. Rumors have it that there's even an … Previous passive buff values have been upgraded by 5 percent.

have been upgraded by 5 percent. Time to add active buffs too! Get them every 5 rounds starting at round 10 to greatly increase movement, rapidly regenerate AP, doubling damage, obtain damage immunity and shields, heal a targeted area, revive dead allies, remove revive sickness and more!

too! Get them every 5 rounds starting at round 10 to greatly increase movement, rapidly regenerate AP, doubling damage, obtain damage immunity and shields, heal a targeted area, revive dead allies, remove revive sickness and more! Newly added Challenge Rounds , where you're prompted to challenge three bosses simultaneously to obtain one of the Ultimate Passive Power Ups for the rest of the run: massively increase Recharge Speed, AP Gain, Max Health, or your Base Damage Bonus.

, where you're prompted to challenge three bosses simultaneously to obtain one of the for the rest of the run: massively increase Recharge Speed, AP Gain, Max Health, or your Base Damage Bonus. Complete the new 'Survive a Challenge Round' and 'Reach Round 25' quests and obtain a new Title, the Bloody Footprints (Random Pack at Round 20, Choice Pack at Round 35), new gear, the Bloodthirst Chalice Artifact, or any of our previous rewards!

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