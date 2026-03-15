Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: newlitg, silver surfer

Hot Toys' Silver Surfer in The Daily LITG, 15th of March 2026

Hot Toys' Silver Surfer was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new 1/6 scale Silver Surfer figure, drawing huge attention from Marvel collectors

Silver Surfer tops the Daily LITG's most-read stories, outshining DC Comics and pop culture headlines

Explore highlights and hot topics from seven years of comic industry coverage and trending news

Stay updated on comic book milestones, anniversaries, and the latest Silver Surfer collectibles

Hot Toys' Silver Surfer was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Hot Toys' Silver Surfer and the top ten stories from yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Peter David needed your help

LITG two years ago… Justice Society Of America #11

LITG three years ago, Russell T Davies Returns

LITG four years ago, Frank Cho's Wonder Woman

LITG five years ago, Stargate, Animal Kingdom, Captain Marvel

LITG six years ago – the Walking Dead hospital was in the news

And the first signs of the cancellation of 5G were among us.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Bob Budiansky , artist on Transformers, creator of Sleepwalker,

, artist on Transformers, creator of Sleepwalker, Eric Zawadzki , co-creator of Headspace, Eternal, The Ghost Engine, Last Born and The Dregs.

, co-creator of Headspace, Eternal, The Ghost Engine, Last Born and The Dregs. Stefano Raffaele, artist on Prometheus, Eternal Warrior, The Blackburne Covenant

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