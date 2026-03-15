Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: academy awards, mckenna grace, oscars, pokemon

Mckenna Grace Brought Pokémon Cards To The Oscars

Mckenna Grace proved she is the ultimate geek at the Oscars, wearing a dress that not only had pockets, but also contained Pokémon TCG cards

Article Summary Mckenna Grace rocked a custom Vera Wang dress with pockets at the 2026 Oscars red carpet.

Inside her dress pockets, she stashed a bunch of Pokémon Trading Card Game booster packs.

Grace aimed to be the first celebrity to open Pokémon cards during the Oscars ceremony itself.

She even shared her Pokémon cards with co-star Mason Thames, searching for fellow fans at the event.

Showing exactly how nerdy she can be while also looking amazing on the Red Carpet, Mckenna Grace brought something special with her to the Oscars. While on the Red Carpet doing the long array of interviews that everyone is subjected to when they attend any awards show, Grace made her way over to the Entertainment Tonight crew to do a little bit of a fun interview to talk about her dress, the evening, her appearance in Scream, co-star Mason Thames, and more.

Near the end of the interview, she revealed a couple of things no one could have predicted, but they were pretty awesome. The first being that her custom Vera Wang dress came with pockets. How many interviews have there been over the years at the Oscars of actresses in dresses wishing they had pockets? Too many to count. The second reveal is that inside those pockets was not her cellphone, not snacks, not even a speech… she had a bunch of booster packs for the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

Reaching into her pockets, Grace said, "So Mason and I were talking, and I was like, 'I'm really into Pokémon cards,' and I was like, 'I wanna be the first person to open Pokémon cards at the Oscars.' … I have a lot of Pokémon cards in my pockets, so that's my plan tonight. I already snuck one over to Mason, I don't know who else I can sneak these to. … I might keep them for myself. But I might find another Pokémon fan!"

So yeah, somewhere in the show, which is happening as we write this, you might just see a few actors hanging out, opening up packs and trading cards with each other on the show. We would feel remiss not to give credit to Amber Glenn for bringing Magic: The Gathering cards to the 2026 Winter Olympics, since this new trend seems to have started with her. But now this means we need to see more gamer challenges at award shows, as we look forward to someone playing Mario Kart World at the BAFTAs, or maybe teh cast of a musical playing UNO during the Tony Awards.

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