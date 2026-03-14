Posted in: AfterShock, Batman, Black Mask Studios, Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Marvel Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman, Black Label, Hayden Sherman, vertigo

Absolute Wonder Woman's Hayden Sherman On A New #1 For DC Comics

Absolute Wonder Woman's Hayden Sherman is working on a new #1 for DC Comics.. but what exactly, we have no idea. Maybe some guesses...

Article Summary Hayden Sherman teases a mysterious #1 issue for DC Comics, sparking fan speculation on the new title.

Eisner Award-winning artist known for Absolute Wonder Woman hints at upcoming DC Comics project.

Sherman's acclaimed body of work includes Batman: Dark Patterns and hit indie comics with major publishers.

Any new series by Hayden Sherman attracts buzz due to their unique style and breakout industry success.

Hayden Sherman simply posted to Instagram with the top corner of a Bristol board for the #1 issue of a new comic. No other details were given, they just said "Something new coming soon #dccomics" What it is, we have no idea… Absolute, DC Next Level, Black Label, Vertigo, so many questions. Indeed, it could also be The Question…

Hayden Sherman is an Eisner Award-winning comic artist who has worked for publishers including DC Comics, Marvel, Dark Horse, Image Comics, IDW, Vault, Dynamite, and more/ Early in their career, Sherman co-created comics such as the dystopian tale of betrayal and revolution The Few with Sean Lewis for Black Mask Studios, a failed prophet's galactic redemption in Wasted Space with Michael Moreci from Vault Comics, sci-fi story of cryonics-revived soldiers, Cold War with Christopher Sebela from AfterShock, Blink with Christopher Sebela from Oni Press, as well as John Carter: The End with Brian Wood from Dynamite, Into The Unbeing with Zac Thompson from Dark Horse, Mary Shelley: Monster Hunter with Adam Glass from Zenescope, Thumbs and Above Snakes with Sean Lewis, from Image Comics. They also worked on Predator vs. Wolverine at Marvel, Harley Quinn with Leah Williams at DC, and Dark Spaces: Wildfire and Dark Spaces: Dungeon at IDW, where they worked with Scott Snyder. This led them to be picked to draw Absolute Wonder Woman, written by Kelly Thompson. This became their major breakout and award-winning hit, with the 2025 Eisner Award for Best New Series, and nominated for Best Artist/Penciller/Inker, alongside their other big DC book, Batman: Dark Patterns with Dan Watters. Hayden Sherman was one of those overnight successes, decades in the making. And now, as a result, any new comic book project with their name on the credits is going to get a lot of attention…

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