6 New Number One in Scout Comics March 2023 Solicits
Scout Comics is launching six new titles in their March 2023 solicits and solicitations, first seen here today on Bleeding Cool. And that's All The Devils Are Here by Jafrred Lujan and Matt Harding, The Shepherd: The Tether by Roberto Xavier Molinari, Andrea Lorenzo Molinari and Jaime Martinez Rodriguez, Unicorn Vampire Hunter by Caleb Palmquist and Daryl Toh, We Wicked Ones by LJ Duey and Paulo Mel, Mechaton by Wells Thompson, Dalton Shannon and Fernando Pinto and, and Miracle Kingdom by Michael David McCarthy and Alonso Molina Gonzales, all from Scout Comics in March 2023.
ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE #1
WRITER | JARRED LUJÁN
ARTIST | MATT HARDING
COVER A | MARCO FONTANILI
COVER B | MATT HARDING
0123SC276 | 0123SC277
FULL COLOR | 48 PAGES | $5.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/22/2023
FOC DATE | 2/12/2023
Joe is an elderly dementia patient that becomes possessed by a powerful demon. In order to save him, an unconventional and mysterious exorcist, JC Garcia, must venture into his mind. Once inside, he finds far more than he bargained for: an ever-changing hellscape created by a fusion of Morris's and the demon's memories that brings JC face-to-face with his own traumatic past. All the Devils are Here reinvents the exorcism story with a unique, emotional tale about the power of love, loss, and memory.
THE SHEPHERD THE TETHER #1
WRITER | ROBERTO XAVIER MOLINARI AND ANDREA LORENZO MOLINARI
ARTIST & COVER B | JAIME MARTÍNEZ RODRÍGUEZ
COVER A | LUCA MERLI
0123SC308 | 0123SC309
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/22/2023
FOC DATE | 2/12/2023
NONSTOP. Two years ago, Val Miller, the son of Lawrence Miller (The Shepherd) died tragically. Brutalized in the Afterlife, Val's soul morphed into a vengeful wolf-wraith named Legio. In this terrible form, Val encountered his father, who had sensed Val's situation and followed him into eternity. After great anguish and profound insights, father and son vowed to use their new understanding to help other struggling souls. Now with time to reflect on his mistakes, Val struggles with regret, mourning the life he can never have. In this state of restless wandering, Val encounters monstrous souls that are hunting a solitary, young woman.
UNICORN VAMPIRE HUNTER #1
WRITER | CALEB PALMQUIST
ARTIST | DARYL TOH
COVER ARTIST | DARYL TOH
0123SC310
FULL COLOR | 40 PAGES | $5.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/22/2023
FOC DATE | 2/12/2023
A young woman named Jezebel moves to a magical marsh to
live with her uncle, Seamus the Wizard and his puppies that
never grow old. One day, Jezebel wanders into the dark forest
and almost falls victim to a vampire. Luckily, her life is saved by a unicorn, who gores the vampire with his
horn, killing it. Jezebel and her uncle welcome the unicorn into their family, but things are about to get dicey…
An exciting new heartfelt story about friendship, love, and finding purpose in an unpredictable world.
WE WICKED ONES #1
WRITER | LJ DUEY
ARTIST | PAULO MEL
COVER A | DAVID MACK
COVER B | PAULO MEL
0123SC311 | 0123SC312
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/8/2023
FOC DATE | 2/5/2023
After being orphaned in a mass witch burning orchestrated by the US government, Celia Jordan grew up
to be Washington DC's darkest secret—she's now wreaks havoc as the city's resident witch…and its most
sought-after contract killer. When a politician hires her to kill a beloved and powerful superhero, Celia hesitates,
but not for long. No one has been able to catch her yet—why would they now? Featuring a breathtaking
cover by world renowned artist, David Mack.
MECHATON #1
WRITER | WELLS THOMPSON AND DALTON SHANNON
ARTIST | FERNANDO PINTO
COVER ARTIST | FERNANDO PINTO
0123SC299
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/29/2023
FOC DATE | 2/26/2023
SCOOT. Derek and Leah don't really have a plan. All they know is that video games are awesome and that
you should always look out for your neighbor. But when giant mutant insects start terrorizing the neighborhood,
they'll have to get off the couch and do something about it. Luckily, everything they need just
fell out of the sky: The MechaTon Glove, a machine that converts anything it punches into a battle mech,
whether it's a hotdog stand or a house. Here's hoping they don't lose their heads trying to do the right
thing!
MIRACLE KINGDOM #1
WRITER | MICHAEL DAVID MCCARTHY
ARTIST | ALONSO MOLINA GONZALES
COVER A | ALONSO MOLINA GONZALES
COVER B | GIOELE FILIPPO
0123SC300 | 0123SC301
FULL COLOR | 24 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/8/2023
FOC DATE | 2/5/2023
A forensic accountant investigates a showboating televangelist with dubious healing powers, and quickly
realizes that he may be dealing with the "Michelangelo of scam artists" when his miracles appear to be
astonishingly convincing. Meanwhile, the accountant's true purpose is shrouded in a mystery of its own.
Slightly absurd and playfully self-aware, MIRACLE KINGDOM is a tongue-in-cheek look at the clandestine
systems that impact our lives and considers how these systems can be challenged.
BLADE IN THE DARK #2
WRITER | MORGAN QUAID
ARTIST | WILLI ROBERTS
COVER ARTIST | WILLI ROBERTS
0123SC278
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/22/2023
FOC DATE | 2/12/2023
Hot on the heels of the dark god Masuku, Rook and his companion, Goblin, track the demon god and his
masked warriors to the lair of an ancient being, deep within the earth. Rook confronts his sister, now partially
controlled by Masuku and wielding the fabled god killer blade, Vengeance. The confrontation is cut
violently short and Rook is forced to continue the hunt.
THE BONES OF THE GODS #4
WRITER | BRENDAN DENEEN
ARTIST | MAURICIO MELO
COVER ARTIST | MAURICIO MELO
0123SC279
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/22/2023
FOC DATE | 2/12/2023
One of the most important people from Esper's past has returned from the dead! And with this resurrection
comes only more questions, and more threats to her life. As she and her new group of allies head to
a city where answers may lie, they soon realize that they have left one difficult situation and ended up in
another that is far more dangerous.
BUSH LEAGUERS
WRITER | BOB MCKEON AND SAM FLETCHER
ARTIST | JOE FLOOD
COVER ARTIST | RODRIGO ALEXANDRINO
0123SC280
FULL COLOR | 96 PAGES | $14.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/22/2023
FOC DATE | 2/12/2023
It's the late nineteenth century in New York City, and the Brooklyn Bridegrooms baseball team are down and out like never before. The cranks hate 'em, the team owner wants to 'em them down, and the police want to 'em them up. It's up to sweatshop seamstress turned cross-dressing center fielder, Skip Lapwhistle, to turn her motley crew around.
Can she fend off the team owner, escape the long arm of the law, and whip her team into shape or are they
history? This collects chapters 1-3 of Bush Leaguers.
BY THE HORNS
DARK EARTH #7
WRITER | MARKISAN NASO
ARTIST | JASON MUHR
COVER ARTIST | JASON MUHR
0123SC281
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/15/2023
FOC DATE | 2/5/2023
Evelyn chronicles her adventures in a journal as she and her friends make their way across the enchanted
continent of Yalastra in search of the historian, Norriva, who may hold the key to finding pure magic.
CATEGORY ZERO CONFLICT #4
WRITER | ADEM KIAMIL
ARTIST | TON LIMA
COVER ARTIST | TON LIMA
0123SC282
FULL COLOR | 24 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/8/2023
FOC DATE | 2/5/2023
Jake's father Phillip takes a huge risk involving STRIX in the past. Noah confronts Higgs about his potential
involvement with what happened at Eden with dire consequences. And Simon Banks shows his
daughter Megan what they have been working on at Omega and what Sanaxus has in store for One Percenters
going forward.
DARKLAND #4
WRITER | NICHOLAS BLACK
ARTIST | SERG ACUNA
COVER ARTIST | VICTOR SANTOS
0123SC285
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/15/2023
FOC DATE | 2/5/2023
Rose ventures to Black Rock City, in hopes of reuniting with a family friend. Zed and Dante investigate
Rose's childhood home for clues. A mysterious figure follows Zed in secret.
ETERNUS #4
WRITER | DON HANDFIELD AND ANASTAZJA DAVIS
ARTIST | KARL MOLINE AND ANDY OWENS
COVER ARTIST | ROB PRIOR
0123SC286
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $5.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/8/2023
FOC DATE | 2/5/2023
Heracles and Mina finally find the man they've been looking for
and get closer to the truth of who murdered Zeus. Persephone
reveals to Julian the dark secret of her Mystery Cult, forcing
the new Emperor to the Pagan side. But is it too late for the
old gods to regain their foothold against the rapidly spreading
religion of the One God?
THE FOREVER MAPS
REMASTERED
WRITER | MICHAEL LAGACE
ARTIST | TODOR HRISTOV
COVER ARTIST | TODOR HRISTOV
0123SC287
FULL COLOR | 96 PAGES | $14.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/8/2023
FOC DATE | 2/5/2023
In 1794, a man is given a map. When he follows it, he finds
an identical map with a new destination. This leads him
to another map, and another, on and on for decades, never aging or getting hungry. It's not until a century
later that he realizes when he stops following the maps that time catches up. Torn between family and
immortality, he must continually choose between living forever and having a life worth living.
KILLCHELLA #4
WRITER | MARIO CANDELARIA
ARTIST | LAUTARO HAVLOVICH
COVER A | SERG ACUNA
COVER B | ADAM SILVER FERRIS
0123SC294 | 0123SC295
FULL COLOR | 24 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/15/2023
FOC DATE | 2/5/2023
Topanga's endgame is revealed as she and her fawns exit the Summerland massacre to begin the next
phase of her plan – The Immolation. Blaire makes a tough decision in the hope of saving her friends from
this new terror.
KNOCKTURN COUNTY
WRITER | JAMES E. ROCHE
ARTIST | AXUR ENEAS
COVER ARTIST | ADRIAN IBARRA LUGO
0123SC296
FULL COLOR | 84 PAGES | $14.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/29/2023
FOC DATE | 2/26/2023
NONSTOP. Knockturn County is a gritty, adult crime noir set in a classic children's book universe — as if
Dr. Seuss took a few swigs of whimsical whiskey and ran amok through Sin City! Various tales converge
and collide in this county built on crime, as a rhyming narrative leads readers through a tangled web of
death, booze, drugs, and betrayal. Good doesn't always win, bad doesn't always pay, and, in true noir
fashion, people always die! Collecting the complete three chapters.
LITTLE GUARDIANS VOL 1
WRITER | ED CHO
ARTIST | LEE CHEROLIS
COVER ARTIST | LEE CHEROLIS
0123SC297
FULL COLOR | 160 PAGES | $14.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/1/2023
FOC DATE | 2/5/2023
SCOOT. Collecting "Trail by Spirit Fire" the first six issues, including the special preview 0 issue, of Little
Guardians. When a strange spirit panther starts following Subira around she realizes she may be more
than just the local shop girl. The village she lives in is under constant threat from monsters, and the appointed
guardian, Tane, can't save everyone alone. Little does Subira know she is actually Tane's daughter
and should be fighting alongside him. Can she discover the truth behind her connection to the spirit
world in time to help save her village? Combining humor with big adventure Little Guardians is a fun-filled
all-ages romp for everyone. Special 5.5×8.5 Scoot trade size.
THE LUNAR LADIES
WRITER | OMAR MORALES
ARTIST | JOEL COTEJAR
COVER ARTIST | PAULA GOULART
0123SC298
FULL COLOR | 88 PAGES | $14.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/22/2023
FOC DATE | 2/12/2023
Collecting issues 1-3 of Lunar Ladies. A million years ago, in outer space, a highly-advanced society of women lives under the
surface of the moon. Their peaceful way of living is quietly fracturing from the inside, as political ideologies pit the queen of the moon against a geneticist hell bent on usurping the queen's power. The Lunar Ladies is an homage to the public domain character, Moon Girl, complete with Golden Age ray guns and laser rays. Pew-pew! Fans of Buck Rogers and The Rocketeer are sure to enjoy an old-fashioned, Sci-Fi adventure with the Lunar
Ladies.
QUICK THE CLOCKWORK KNIGHT: THE HAUNTED TOWER
WRITER | THANE BENSON
ARTIST | THANE BENSON
COVER ARTIST | THANE BENSON
0123SC304
FULL COLOR | 144 PAGES | $14.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/15/2023
FOC DATE | 2/5/2023
RESOLICITATION. SCOOT. The first Scoot-Launch Interactive book! In these all-ages, scholastic-sized
trades, the reader makes decisions throughout the book with many possible paths for the story to take.
Quick's companion is taken by a flying creature and the knight must make his way through the Haunted
Tower to rescue him. Many dangers await and Quick may find himself falling all the way back to the beginning
of the journey if he makes a wrong choice! Thane Benson's artistic talents shine in this fun adventure
he also authored. This is a book that can be enjoyed multiple times as different paths are taken! Special
5.5×8.5 Scoot trade size.
THE RECOUNT #1
LEGENDARY EDITION
WRITER | JONATHAN HEDRICK
ARTIST | GABRIEL IBARRA NUNEZ
COVER ARTIST | GABRIEL IBARRA NUNEZ
0123SC305
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $19.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/29/2023
FOC DATE | 2/26/2023
After the assassination of a US President, the conspirators turn their sights on all who helped him get
into power. By this, they mean to kill everyone who helped him ascend to the presidency-including the ordinary
citizens who elected him, essentially plunging the entire country into civil war. Meanwhile, the vice
president, one of the few survivors of the executive branch, struggles to prevent the nation from descending
into chaos. This new "Legendary Edition" format measures 11" x 17".
RED WINTER: FALLOUT #4
WRITER | MICHAEL GORDON
ARTIST | ALBERTO MASSAGGIA
COVER ARTIST | ALBERTO MASSAGGIA
0123SC306
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/29/2023
FOC DATE | 2/26/2023
Everything reaches an explosive conclusion! Joseph and Darya desperately enact their plan to get him the
hell out of Kapotnya. Max Voronin puts the puzzle pieces together on the connection between Aria Bellucci,
Joseph Winter and the oil refinery massacre. In the end, it all comes down to one question: Will Joseph
get away, or will Voronin get his man?
THE SARTORIAL GEEK #4
WRITER | VARIOUS
ARTIST | VARIOUS
COVER ARTIST | STEENZ
0123SC307
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/29/2023
FOC DATE | 2/26/2023
The Sartorial Geek magazine is all about celebrating comics. Cartoonist, editor, and professor Steenz
shares their experience working in the industry and guiding future creators. This issue also explores the
fashion choices of a favorite comic character, celebrates the webcomics that made it to the big screen,
and pairs a favorite story with a tasty treat. Comics fans, this issue is for you!