6 New Number One in Scout Comics March 2023 Solicits

Scout Comics is launching six new titles in their March 2023 solicits and solicitations, first seen here today on Bleeding Cool. And that's All The Devils Are Here by Jafrred Lujan and Matt Harding, The Shepherd: The Tether by Roberto Xavier Molinari, Andrea Lorenzo Molinari and Jaime Martinez Rodriguez, Unicorn Vampire Hunter by Caleb Palmquist and Daryl Toh, We Wicked Ones by LJ Duey and Paulo Mel, Mechaton by Wells Thompson, Dalton Shannon and Fernando Pinto and, and Miracle Kingdom by Michael David McCarthy and Alonso Molina Gonzales, all from Scout Comics in March 2023.

ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE #1

WRITER | JARRED LUJÁN

ARTIST | MATT HARDING

COVER A | MARCO FONTANILI

COVER B | MATT HARDING

0123SC276 | 0123SC277

FULL COLOR | 48 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/22/2023

FOC DATE | 2/12/2023

Joe is an elderly dementia patient that becomes possessed by a powerful demon. In order to save him, an unconventional and mysterious exorcist, JC Garcia, must venture into his mind. Once inside, he finds far more than he bargained for: an ever-changing hellscape created by a fusion of Morris's and the demon's memories that brings JC face-to-face with his own traumatic past. All the Devils are Here reinvents the exorcism story with a unique, emotional tale about the power of love, loss, and memory.

THE SHEPHERD THE TETHER #1

WRITER | ROBERTO XAVIER MOLINARI AND ANDREA LORENZO MOLINARI

ARTIST & COVER B | JAIME MARTÍNEZ RODRÍGUEZ

COVER A | LUCA MERLI

0123SC308 | 0123SC309

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/22/2023

FOC DATE | 2/12/2023

NONSTOP. Two years ago, Val Miller, the son of Lawrence Miller (The Shepherd) died tragically. Brutalized in the Afterlife, Val's soul morphed into a vengeful wolf-wraith named Legio. In this terrible form, Val encountered his father, who had sensed Val's situation and followed him into eternity. After great anguish and profound insights, father and son vowed to use their new understanding to help other struggling souls. Now with time to reflect on his mistakes, Val struggles with regret, mourning the life he can never have. In this state of restless wandering, Val encounters monstrous souls that are hunting a solitary, young woman.

UNICORN VAMPIRE HUNTER #1

WRITER | CALEB PALMQUIST

ARTIST | DARYL TOH

COVER ARTIST | DARYL TOH

0123SC310

FULL COLOR | 40 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/22/2023

FOC DATE | 2/12/2023

A young woman named Jezebel moves to a magical marsh to

live with her uncle, Seamus the Wizard and his puppies that

never grow old. One day, Jezebel wanders into the dark forest

and almost falls victim to a vampire. Luckily, her life is saved by a unicorn, who gores the vampire with his

horn, killing it. Jezebel and her uncle welcome the unicorn into their family, but things are about to get dicey…

An exciting new heartfelt story about friendship, love, and finding purpose in an unpredictable world.

WE WICKED ONES #1

WRITER | LJ DUEY

ARTIST | PAULO MEL

COVER A | DAVID MACK

COVER B | PAULO MEL

0123SC311 | 0123SC312

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/8/2023

FOC DATE | 2/5/2023

After being orphaned in a mass witch burning orchestrated by the US government, Celia Jordan grew up

to be Washington DC's darkest secret—she's now wreaks havoc as the city's resident witch…and its most

sought-after contract killer. When a politician hires her to kill a beloved and powerful superhero, Celia hesitates,

but not for long. No one has been able to catch her yet—why would they now? Featuring a breathtaking

cover by world renowned artist, David Mack.

MECHATON #1

WRITER | WELLS THOMPSON AND DALTON SHANNON

ARTIST | FERNANDO PINTO

COVER ARTIST | FERNANDO PINTO

0123SC299

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/29/2023

FOC DATE | 2/26/2023

SCOOT. Derek and Leah don't really have a plan. All they know is that video games are awesome and that

you should always look out for your neighbor. But when giant mutant insects start terrorizing the neighborhood,

they'll have to get off the couch and do something about it. Luckily, everything they need just

fell out of the sky: The MechaTon Glove, a machine that converts anything it punches into a battle mech,

whether it's a hotdog stand or a house. Here's hoping they don't lose their heads trying to do the right

thing!

MIRACLE KINGDOM #1

WRITER | MICHAEL DAVID MCCARTHY

ARTIST | ALONSO MOLINA GONZALES

COVER A | ALONSO MOLINA GONZALES

COVER B | GIOELE FILIPPO

0123SC300 | 0123SC301

FULL COLOR | 24 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/8/2023

FOC DATE | 2/5/2023

A forensic accountant investigates a showboating televangelist with dubious healing powers, and quickly

realizes that he may be dealing with the "Michelangelo of scam artists" when his miracles appear to be

astonishingly convincing. Meanwhile, the accountant's true purpose is shrouded in a mystery of its own.

Slightly absurd and playfully self-aware, MIRACLE KINGDOM is a tongue-in-cheek look at the clandestine

systems that impact our lives and considers how these systems can be challenged.

BLADE IN THE DARK #2

WRITER | MORGAN QUAID

ARTIST | WILLI ROBERTS

COVER ARTIST | WILLI ROBERTS

0123SC278

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/22/2023

FOC DATE | 2/12/2023

Hot on the heels of the dark god Masuku, Rook and his companion, Goblin, track the demon god and his

masked warriors to the lair of an ancient being, deep within the earth. Rook confronts his sister, now partially

controlled by Masuku and wielding the fabled god killer blade, Vengeance. The confrontation is cut

violently short and Rook is forced to continue the hunt.

THE BONES OF THE GODS #4

WRITER | BRENDAN DENEEN

ARTIST | MAURICIO MELO

COVER ARTIST | MAURICIO MELO

0123SC279

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/22/2023

FOC DATE | 2/12/2023

One of the most important people from Esper's past has returned from the dead! And with this resurrection

comes only more questions, and more threats to her life. As she and her new group of allies head to

a city where answers may lie, they soon realize that they have left one difficult situation and ended up in

another that is far more dangerous.

BUSH LEAGUERS

WRITER | BOB MCKEON AND SAM FLETCHER

ARTIST | JOE FLOOD

COVER ARTIST | RODRIGO ALEXANDRINO

0123SC280

FULL COLOR | 96 PAGES | $14.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/22/2023

FOC DATE | 2/12/2023

It's the late nineteenth century in New York City, and the Brooklyn Bridegrooms baseball team are down and out like never before. The cranks hate 'em, the team owner wants to 'em them down, and the police want to 'em them up. It's up to sweatshop seamstress turned cross-dressing center fielder, Skip Lapwhistle, to turn her motley crew around.

Can she fend off the team owner, escape the long arm of the law, and whip her team into shape or are they

history? This collects chapters 1-3 of Bush Leaguers.

BY THE HORNS

DARK EARTH #7

WRITER | MARKISAN NASO

ARTIST | JASON MUHR

COVER ARTIST | JASON MUHR

0123SC281

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/15/2023

FOC DATE | 2/5/2023

Evelyn chronicles her adventures in a journal as she and her friends make their way across the enchanted

continent of Yalastra in search of the historian, Norriva, who may hold the key to finding pure magic.

CATEGORY ZERO CONFLICT #4

WRITER | ADEM KIAMIL

ARTIST | TON LIMA

COVER ARTIST | TON LIMA

0123SC282

FULL COLOR | 24 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/8/2023

FOC DATE | 2/5/2023

Jake's father Phillip takes a huge risk involving STRIX in the past. Noah confronts Higgs about his potential

involvement with what happened at Eden with dire consequences. And Simon Banks shows his

daughter Megan what they have been working on at Omega and what Sanaxus has in store for One Percenters

going forward.

DARKLAND #4

WRITER | NICHOLAS BLACK

ARTIST | SERG ACUNA

COVER ARTIST | VICTOR SANTOS

0123SC285

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/15/2023

FOC DATE | 2/5/2023

Rose ventures to Black Rock City, in hopes of reuniting with a family friend. Zed and Dante investigate

Rose's childhood home for clues. A mysterious figure follows Zed in secret.

ETERNUS #4

WRITER | DON HANDFIELD AND ANASTAZJA DAVIS

ARTIST | KARL MOLINE AND ANDY OWENS

COVER ARTIST | ROB PRIOR

0123SC286

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/8/2023

FOC DATE | 2/5/2023

Heracles and Mina finally find the man they've been looking for

and get closer to the truth of who murdered Zeus. Persephone

reveals to Julian the dark secret of her Mystery Cult, forcing

the new Emperor to the Pagan side. But is it too late for the

old gods to regain their foothold against the rapidly spreading

religion of the One God?



THE FOREVER MAPS

REMASTERED

WRITER | MICHAEL LAGACE

ARTIST | TODOR HRISTOV

COVER ARTIST | TODOR HRISTOV

0123SC287

FULL COLOR | 96 PAGES | $14.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/8/2023

FOC DATE | 2/5/2023

In 1794, a man is given a map. When he follows it, he finds

an identical map with a new destination. This leads him

to another map, and another, on and on for decades, never aging or getting hungry. It's not until a century

later that he realizes when he stops following the maps that time catches up. Torn between family and

immortality, he must continually choose between living forever and having a life worth living.



KILLCHELLA #4

WRITER | MARIO CANDELARIA

ARTIST | LAUTARO HAVLOVICH

COVER A | SERG ACUNA

COVER B | ADAM SILVER FERRIS

0123SC294 | 0123SC295

FULL COLOR | 24 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/15/2023

FOC DATE | 2/5/2023

Topanga's endgame is revealed as she and her fawns exit the Summerland massacre to begin the next

phase of her plan – The Immolation. Blaire makes a tough decision in the hope of saving her friends from

this new terror.

KNOCKTURN COUNTY

WRITER | JAMES E. ROCHE

ARTIST | AXUR ENEAS

COVER ARTIST | ADRIAN IBARRA LUGO

0123SC296

FULL COLOR | 84 PAGES | $14.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/29/2023

FOC DATE | 2/26/2023

NONSTOP. Knockturn County is a gritty, adult crime noir set in a classic children's book universe — as if

Dr. Seuss took a few swigs of whimsical whiskey and ran amok through Sin City! Various tales converge

and collide in this county built on crime, as a rhyming narrative leads readers through a tangled web of

death, booze, drugs, and betrayal. Good doesn't always win, bad doesn't always pay, and, in true noir

fashion, people always die! Collecting the complete three chapters.

LITTLE GUARDIANS VOL 1

WRITER | ED CHO

ARTIST | LEE CHEROLIS

COVER ARTIST | LEE CHEROLIS

0123SC297

FULL COLOR | 160 PAGES | $14.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/1/2023

FOC DATE | 2/5/2023

SCOOT. Collecting "Trail by Spirit Fire" the first six issues, including the special preview 0 issue, of Little

Guardians. When a strange spirit panther starts following Subira around she realizes she may be more

than just the local shop girl. The village she lives in is under constant threat from monsters, and the appointed

guardian, Tane, can't save everyone alone. Little does Subira know she is actually Tane's daughter

and should be fighting alongside him. Can she discover the truth behind her connection to the spirit

world in time to help save her village? Combining humor with big adventure Little Guardians is a fun-filled

all-ages romp for everyone. Special 5.5×8.5 Scoot trade size.

THE LUNAR LADIES

WRITER | OMAR MORALES

ARTIST | JOEL COTEJAR

COVER ARTIST | PAULA GOULART

0123SC298

FULL COLOR | 88 PAGES | $14.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/22/2023

FOC DATE | 2/12/2023

Collecting issues 1-3 of Lunar Ladies. A million years ago, in outer space, a highly-advanced society of women lives under the

surface of the moon. Their peaceful way of living is quietly fracturing from the inside, as political ideologies pit the queen of the moon against a geneticist hell bent on usurping the queen's power. The Lunar Ladies is an homage to the public domain character, Moon Girl, complete with Golden Age ray guns and laser rays. Pew-pew! Fans of Buck Rogers and The Rocketeer are sure to enjoy an old-fashioned, Sci-Fi adventure with the Lunar

Ladies.

QUICK THE CLOCKWORK KNIGHT: THE HAUNTED TOWER

WRITER | THANE BENSON

ARTIST | THANE BENSON

COVER ARTIST | THANE BENSON

0123SC304

FULL COLOR | 144 PAGES | $14.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/15/2023

FOC DATE | 2/5/2023

RESOLICITATION. SCOOT. The first Scoot-Launch Interactive book! In these all-ages, scholastic-sized

trades, the reader makes decisions throughout the book with many possible paths for the story to take.

Quick's companion is taken by a flying creature and the knight must make his way through the Haunted

Tower to rescue him. Many dangers await and Quick may find himself falling all the way back to the beginning

of the journey if he makes a wrong choice! Thane Benson's artistic talents shine in this fun adventure

he also authored. This is a book that can be enjoyed multiple times as different paths are taken! Special

5.5×8.5 Scoot trade size.

THE RECOUNT #1

LEGENDARY EDITION

WRITER | JONATHAN HEDRICK

ARTIST | GABRIEL IBARRA NUNEZ

COVER ARTIST | GABRIEL IBARRA NUNEZ

0123SC305

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/29/2023

FOC DATE | 2/26/2023

After the assassination of a US President, the conspirators turn their sights on all who helped him get

into power. By this, they mean to kill everyone who helped him ascend to the presidency-including the ordinary

citizens who elected him, essentially plunging the entire country into civil war. Meanwhile, the vice

president, one of the few survivors of the executive branch, struggles to prevent the nation from descending

into chaos. This new "Legendary Edition" format measures 11" x 17".

RED WINTER: FALLOUT #4

WRITER | MICHAEL GORDON

ARTIST | ALBERTO MASSAGGIA

COVER ARTIST | ALBERTO MASSAGGIA

0123SC306

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/29/2023

FOC DATE | 2/26/2023

Everything reaches an explosive conclusion! Joseph and Darya desperately enact their plan to get him the

hell out of Kapotnya. Max Voronin puts the puzzle pieces together on the connection between Aria Bellucci,

Joseph Winter and the oil refinery massacre. In the end, it all comes down to one question: Will Joseph

get away, or will Voronin get his man?

THE SARTORIAL GEEK #4

WRITER | VARIOUS

ARTIST | VARIOUS

COVER ARTIST | STEENZ

0123SC307

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/29/2023

FOC DATE | 2/26/2023

The Sartorial Geek magazine is all about celebrating comics. Cartoonist, editor, and professor Steenz

shares their experience working in the industry and guiding future creators. This issue also explores the

fashion choices of a favorite comic character, celebrates the webcomics that made it to the big screen,

and pairs a favorite story with a tasty treat. Comics fans, this issue is for you!