Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: HarperAlley., Robin Ha, teen titans go

Teen Titans Go! Doodles in Harper Alley August 2026 Full Solicits

Harper Alley's August 2026 Full Solicits launched with Teen Titans Go! Doodles and the graphic novel Instant Noodles And Beyond by Robin Ha

Harper Alley's August 2026 Full Solicits and Solicitations launched with their licensed Teen Titans Go! Doodles as well as the kids chapter book I Am A Superhero, as well as the graphic novel Instant Noodles And Beyond by New York Times bestselling author, Robin Ha.

TEEN TITANS GO DOODLES TP

(W/A/CA) Warner Brothers

The Teen Titans need YOUR help to make this book the most doodle-tastic thing EVER. We're talkin' monster battles, pizza parties, weird outfits, secret lairs, and me turning into all kinds of animals. Draw Beast Boy as a narwhal! No, wait—as a burrito! No—BOTH!This book is PACKED with ridiculous prompts and hilarious scenes that you get to finish. Wanna design Cyborg's next upgrade? Do it! Wanna give Robin a new hairstyle? YES PLEASE. Wanna help Raven figure out what her emotions look like when she's hangry? Obviously.So grab your pencil, tap into those brain vibes, and get ready to GO TITANS GO… with DOODLES!

$12.99 8/26/2026

INSTANT NOODLES AND BEYOND TP

(W/A/CA) Robin Ha

This fun and unique cookbook–meets–graphic novel is a love-letter to instant noodles and their infinite versatility as a starting point for a satisfying, nutrient-packed meal. Filled with Robin Ha's playful and colorful illustrations and imaginative instant flavor combinations, Instant Noodles and Beyond easily elevates your bowl or cup of noodles with easy-to-follow, detailed, visual recipes that leave no room for cooking confusion, plus amusing anecdotes and comic strip–style essays.Explore the world of instant noodles, from Japanese ramen and Korean ramyeon, to Southeast Asian noodles and Mac & Cheese, plus recipes to make instant noodle besties, like kimchi, pickled radish, chili oil, and a marinated egg. Robin shares her favorite flavor combinations, transforming packets into a kimchi jjigae, carbonara, pozole, shrimp alfredo, mapo tofu, okonomiyaki, a sheetpan dinner, or even a carrot or kale salad—and thinks completely outside the bowl, with instant noodle French fries, rice crispy treats, and even Chex mix.Perfect for a busy or lazy night, beginner or ambitious cooks, and especially lovers of instant noodles, this unique cookbook is sure to become a staple in your kitchen as much as instant noodles are.

$25 8/26/2026

PLUS-SIZED MISADVENTURES IN LOVE TP VOL 4

(W/A/CA) mamakari

After hearing rumors of the alleged affair that caused a rift between her friend the vice president and Chief Maezono, Yumeko is determined to get to the bottom of it. Armed with her positive attitude, Yumeko is certain she can save her friend, no matter the consequences—even if it breaks her own heart…

$11.99 8/26/2026

STEPPING UP TP

(W) Kiara Valdez (A/CA) Diana Tsai Santos

Kiara isn't in Washington Heights anymore. She's at Phillips Academy Andover—the prestigious school of her dreams. But her bulky financial aid laptop in a room full of Macs, her classmates' endless chatter about overseas vacations, and everyone's in-your-face North Face jackets has her feeling like she'll never fit in.Then she discovers the all-star step team, S.L.A.M. Kiara will gladly endure the long practices, sore muscles, and chafed palms to keep stepping and finally find her place on campus. That is, until tragedy strikes and those closest to her are hurt, and she realizes exactly what it means to be a student of Andover.Because at a school where wealthy white classmates can get away with almost anything and students like her are made to feel lucky to even be at the academy to begin with, is belonging really want she wants? Now Kiara must decide what to do with her voice, and whether or not she's brave enough to step up—for herself and her friends.

$18.99 8/5/2026

SIMPSONS COMICS COLOSSAL COMPENDIUM TP VOL 03

(W/A/CA) Matt Groening

Everyone in Springfield is getting into the swing of things in this collection of Simpsons comic stories. Start off with a little ring-a-ding-ding from the new "King of Cool" Professor Frink, some harmless daydreaming from Bart's pal Milhouse, some bedtime nursery rhyming with Maggie Simpson, and a bit of back-in-the-day, nostalgic reminiscing from Mr. Burns. Even a tyke-sized Homer tries his hand at some magical wishing, and Ralph Wiggum does a little role modeling. Then, Sideshow Bob goes slumming to exact his revenge, Bart sets about reinvigorating his favorite superhero comic magazine, and Homer thinks he's seeing double when he discovers another brother from yet another mother.This third volume in the Colossal Compendium series includes 5 carefully and specifically chosen comics, which work together to provide a deeper, darker meaning than each on its own. For your convenience, included in Volume 3, is your very own cut and fold Kwik-E-Mart!* Thank you, please come again!* Squishee machine not included. The compendium series boasts heavier paper, an increased page count of 144 pages, and includes a unique and collectible paper craft. As the series progresses, fans will be able to assemble their own three-dimensional version of the city of Springfield and usher in a paper paradise.

$19.99 8/5/2026

(W/A/CA) Matt Groening Everyone in Springfield is getting into the swing of things in this collection of Simpsons comic stories. Start off with a little ring-a-ding-ding from the new "King of Cool" Professor Frink, some harmless daydreaming from Bart's pal Milhouse, some bedtime nursery rhyming with Maggie Simpson, and a bit of back-in-the-day, nostalgic reminiscing from Mr. Burns. Even a tyke-sized Homer tries his hand at some magical wishing, and Ralph Wiggum does a little role modeling. Then, Sideshow Bob goes slumming to exact his revenge, Bart sets about reinvigorating his favorite superhero comic magazine, and Homer thinks he's seeing double when he discovers another brother from yet another mother.This third volume in the Colossal Compendium series includes 5 carefully and specifically chosen comics, which work together to provide a deeper, darker meaning than each on its own. For your convenience, included in Volume 3, is your very own cut and fold Kwik-E-Mart!* Thank you, please come again!* Squishee machine not included. The compendium series boasts heavier paper, an increased page count of 144 pages, and includes a unique and collectible paper craft. As the series progresses, fans will be able to assemble their own three-dimensional version of the city of Springfield and usher in a paper paradise. $19.99 8/5/2026 SIMPSONS COMICS COLOSSAL COMPENDIUM TP VOL 04

(W/A/CA) Matt Groening

It takes a whole town to pack a colossal compendium with loads of laughs! First up, Bart and Lisa vie for Lard Lad Donut Kid of the Year! Then, Homer and the barflies battle marauding wild beasts as members of the Springfield Bear Patrol; Mr. Burns commandeers the Springfield public beach in the middle of a heat wave; Ralph gets left home alone, Duffman shows his esprit de corps by carrying his message to the ends of the universe; Milhouse takes on an impossible mission; Cletus lays down the law in the backwoods; and McBain faces his archenemy . . . "MENDOZA!!!" And as if that wasn't enough food for thought, why not try your hands at building your very own KrustyBurger fast food franchise from the ground up! This fourth volume in the Colossal Compendium series contains a minimum of 5 comics, chosen carefully and specifically to work together to provide a deeper, darker meaning. The series boasts upgraded heavier paper, an increased page count of 176 pages, and includes a unique and collectible paper craft: KrustyBurger restaurant. As the series progresses, fans will be able to assemble their own three-dimensional version of the city of Springfield and usher in a paper paradise!

$19.99 8/5/2026

WANDERING INN NOVEL BOOK ONE PART ONE OF THE WANDERING INN SERIES

(W) Pirateaba

"No killing Goblins." So reads the sign outside of The Wandering Inn, a small building run by a young woman named Erin Solstice. She serves pasta with sausage, blue fruit juice, and dead acid flies on request. And she comes from another world. Ours. It's a bad day when Erin finds herself transported to a fantastical world and nearly gets eaten by a Dragon. She doesn't belong in a place where monster attacks are a fact of life, and where Humans are one species among many. But she must adapt to her new life. Or die. In a dangerous world where magic is real and people can level up and gain classes, Erin Solstice must battle somewhat evil Goblins, deadly Rock Crabs, and hungry [Necromancers]. She is no warrior, no mage. Erin Solstice runs an inn. She's an [Innkeeper]. Thus starts the first volume of The Wandering Inn, an epic fantasy series filled with heart and fear, magic, dragons, and monsters, adventurers and chess players…and humans pulled from the real world into a wondrous and deadly land where the game is to survive and these new pieces could decide who's the winner. This is a prose novel. First time in print from the online LitRPG series.

$24 8/12/2026

OVER MY DEAD BODY TP

(W/A/CA) Sweeney Boo

Another school year begins at the Younwity Hidden Institute of Witchcraft, and Abigail knows that this is the year she needs to buckle down, grow up, and start taking her studies seriously. But everything is thrown off course when her mentee, Noreen, goes missing. Abby's classmates are quick to put Noreen's disappearance behind them—the Coven will find her, they say. They have it under control. But Abby can't let it go, and her search for answers leads her down a rabbit hole that uncovers more secrets than she can handle. As the mounting evidence steers her toward the off-limits woods that surround the academy, Abby begins to see that Noreen's disappearance has a lot in common with another girl who went missing, all those years ago…

$17.99 8/5/2026

ANIMAL FARM THE GRAPHIC NOVEL TP

(W) George Orwell (A/CA) Odyr

"All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others." In 1945, George Orwell, called "the conscience of his generation," created an enduring, devastating story of new tyranny replacing old, and power corrupting even the noblest of causes. Today it is all too clear that Orwell's masterpiece is still fiercely relevant wherever cults of personality thrive, truths are twisted by those in power, and freedom is under attack. In this fully authorized edition, the artist Odyr translates Animal Farm into a gorgeously imagined graphic novel. Animal Farm comes to life in this newly envisaged classic. From his individual brushstrokes to the freedom of his page design, Odyr's adaptation seamlessly moves between satire and fable and will appeal to all ages, just as Orwell intended.

$21 8/5/2026

BREAK TP

(W/A/CA) Kayla Miller

Spring break is full of possibilities…but not for Olive. This year, Olive is leaving her friends and all their exciting vacation plans behind to visit her dad at his new apartment in the city.Goober is thrilled to spend a whole week with their father and has a long list of activities for their time together. Olive, on the other hand, still remembers the hurt of their dad moving halfway across the world. She would rather spend time with her friend Bree or scrolling through her new phone to keep up with everything she's missing back home, than catch up with him.As the week winds on, the normally easygoing Olive finds feelings of loneliness and resentment throwing her out of whack. Is there any hope of salvaging the visit—or will Olive's spring break be a spring bust? The New York Times bestselling author-illustrator Kayla Miller returns with another vibrant and emotional story about the power of second chances and how the fear of missing out can lead to overlooking what's right in front of you.

$15.99 8/5/2026

HOW TO DRAW A SECRET TP

(W/A/CA) Cindy Chang

Twelve-year-old Cindy relishes drawing flawless images, but she is stumped by an art contest prompt: "What family means to me." No one at school can know that Cindy's dad moved back to Taiwan four years ago, so Cindy sketches out the perfect plan to draw the perfect picture while keeping her parents' separation secret.Then an unexpected trip to Taipei reveals devastating new secrets. Suddenly everything from Cindy's art to her family is falling apart. With her dream of perfection in tatters, Cindy must figure out how to draw from her heart and share her secrets. But can she really reveal the truth, messy lines and all?

$15.99 8/5/2026

WARRIORS GRAYSTRIPES ADVENTURE 3 IN 1 TP

(W) Erin Hunter (A/CA) James L. Barry

This epic volume includes all three books in our most popular Erin Hunter graphic novel trilogy, Graystripe's Adventure: The Lost Warrior, Warrior's Refuge, and Warrior's Return. With newly colorized art, this graphic novel adventure brings to life a fan-favorite character from the series that has sold more than 20 million copies.Graystripe, deputy of ThunderClan, has been captured by Twolegs. He longs to go back to the forest and his Clan, and sets off in search of his Clanmates alongside a feisty kittypet named Millie. But with the forest destroyed, and no clear path to lead him, how will Graystripe find his way home?

$15.99 8/5/2026

CAT & CAT ADVENTURES TP THE QUEST FOR SNACKS

(W/A/CA) Susie Yi

Cats, magical portals, and snacks, oh my! One day when their human leaves for work, Squash and Ginny find themselves in a terribly unfortunate predicament: without snacks. With a little help from a magical portal, the two cats embark on a quest to find ingredients for a potion that will produce unlimited goodies. At first, their mission doesn't seem so tough.… It takes them on a boat race across Mewmaid Ocean and a hot-air balloon ride over Mount Lava. But when the cats reach the Enchanted Rain Forest to gather enchanted rainwater—the final ingredient on their list—their mission runs dry. It turns out it hasn't rained there for weeks! What a cat-astrophe! Can Squash and Ginny get to the bottom of what's causing this dry spell and secure the final ingredient they need? Or have Squash and Ginny taken their last bite…for good?

$8.99 8/5/2026

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