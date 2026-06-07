Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Invader Comics, Jimmie Robinson, lunar, Massive Indies, Ryan Crowe, This Land Is Old And Dark

This Land Is Old And Dark in Invader's August 2026 Solicits

This Land Is Old And Dark #1 by Ryan Crowe and Abel Garcia in Invaders' August 2026 solicits, with Jacques Du Lac exiled beyond to horror

Article Summary This Land Is Old And Dark #1 arrives in Invader Comics’ August 2026 solicits from Ryan Crowe and Abel Garcia.

Jacques Du Lac, Fort Courage’s most beloved man, is exiled beyond the walls when the council fears his influence.

This Land Is Old And Dark blends colonial cruelty, ancient horror, and monsters that wear the faces of the dead.

Invader’s August 2026 solicits also include Artillery Vol. 1, Jimmie Robinson’s AI-versus-creativity heist tale.

This Land Is Old And Dark #1 by Ryan Crowe and Abel Garcia launches in Invader Comics' August 2026 solicits band solicitations, with Jacques Du Lac, the most adored man in Fort Courage, with his popularity a threat to its government, and thus exiled beyond the wall to ancient horror… as well as a collection of Jimmie Robinson's Artillery: Weapons Of Art.

THIS LAND IS OLD AND DARK #1 (OF 3)

(W) Ryan Crowe (A/CA) Abel Garcia

BELOVED BY THE PEOPLE. FEARED BY THE COUNCIL. HUNTED BY SOMETHING PRIMEVAL. Jacques Du Lac is the most adored man in Fort Courage, and that makes him the most dangerous. When the corrupt leadership council decides his popularity threatens their grip on the settlement, they cast him beyond the fort's impenetrable walls and into the howling dark… where monsters wear the faces of the dead and the wilderness itself remembers every footprint. Crowe, Garcia, and Middleton present THIS LAND IS OLD AND DARK, a tale of colonial cruelty, ancient horror, and the things that stalk in the night! $5.99 8/26/2026

ARTILLERY TP VOL 01

(W/A/CA) Jimmie Robinson

"AI stole your art. We're gonna steal it BACK!"All human art and creativity comes from an ancient power source, amplified by magical gateways all over the world, but now a sentient AI is closing the gateways in order to control all of the world's creative arts.As humanity loses the ability to create art, the last gateway brings the Mona Lisa herself to life so she grant three artists magical abilities that transform their art into weapons. Together they plan an elaborate heist to defeat the AI and save humanity's last gateway of creativity.

$22.99 8/26/2026

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