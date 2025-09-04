Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: batman 1, blind bag, jim lee, jorge jimenez

A Batman #1 Blind Bag Gold Variant Cover Sells For $1300 On eBay

A Batman #1 "Blind As A Bat" Blind Bag 1:1000 Jorge Jimenez gold foil variant, has just sold on eBay for $1300 from a seller in Pasadena, Maryland. Another copy sold from a seller in Rego Park, New York for $1000. There are no other copies that have been listed on eBay. Just those two so far.

You may have more luck with the Batman #1 "Blind As A Bat" Blind Bag 1:500 Jim Lee gold foil variant. There are two copies currently at auction on eBay, one at $305 with eleven hours to go from Fisher, Indiana. And another at $255 from Fishkill, New York with six days to go and both with multiple bids…

BATMAN #1 CVR N BLIND AS A BAT BLIND BAG VAR

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Jorge Jimenez

A BOLD NEW ERA OF BATMAN STARTS HERE! A new day dawns for the Dark Knight Detective as Eisner Award-winning writer Matt Fraction (Hawkeye, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen) joins forces with superstar artist Jorge Jimenez (Batman, Summer of Superman Special) for an unforgettable new era of Batman! The best superhero in comics gets a brand-new first issue to kick off this new era that will test Batman and Bruce Wayne like never before! Each Batman Blind Bag will include one foil variant cover version of Batman #1, selected at random, and drawn by the following superstar artists:

· Jorge Jiménez

· Andy Kubert

· David Aja

· Frank Quitely

· Gabriele Dell'Otto

· J. Scott Campbell

· Jim Lee

· Julian Totino Tedesco

· Marc Silvestri

· Stanley "Artgerm" Lau (front cover only)

· Jim Lee (Alternate Foil Version) 1:500

· Jorge Jiménez (Alternate Foil Version) 1:1000

Alternate foil versions of Jim Lee's and Jorge Jiménez's covers will be randomly inserted as chase 1:500 and 1:1000 ratio variants, respectively. $9.99 9/3/2025

