A Krakoa of Their Own – Damian Wayne Can't Die in Robin #2 [Preview]

If there's one thing everyone agrees on, it's that death is too permanent and meaningful in comics. The X-Men have done their best to fight back against this situation recently, and now DC is getting in on the action too. In this preview of Robin #2, Damian learns that you can't truly die on Lazarus Island. Hmm, that sounds a little bit familiar, doesn't it? Will immortality go to Damian's head? And will his twisted love for violence lead to a budding romance with Flatline? Read the preview below and decide for yourself. Robin #2 will be in comic book stores on Tuesday, in case you're wondering.