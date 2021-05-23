A Krakoa of Their Own – Damian Wayne Can't Die in Robin #2 [Preview]
If there's one thing everyone agrees on, it's that death is too permanent and meaningful in comics. The X-Men have done their best to fight back against this situation recently, and now DC is getting in on the action too. In this preview of Robin #2, Damian learns that you can't truly die on Lazarus Island. Hmm, that sounds a little bit familiar, doesn't it? Will immortality go to Damian's head? And will his twisted love for violence lead to a budding romance with Flatline? Read the preview below and decide for yourself. Robin #2 will be in comic book stores on Tuesday, in case you're wondering.
ROBIN #2
DC Comics
0321DC081
0321DC082 – ROBIN #2 CVR B FRANCIS MANAPUL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Gleb Melnikov
After the shocking events of Robin #1, Damian has learned the deadly rules of Lazarus Island the hard way! Now he must prove that he belongs in the tournament and uncover its secrets! But his only ally is the daughter of one of his greatest enemies: Ravager! In this tournament, only one fighter can get out alive—ready for round two? Fight!
In Shops: 2021-05-25
SRP: $3.99