A New Cosmic Ghost Rider To Replace Frank Castle

In the current Cosmic Ghost Rider comic book series there have certainly been a selection of spirits of vengeance to go around.

In the current Cosmic Ghost Rider comic book series there have certainly been a selection of spirits of vengeance to go around, as well as the one bonded to a future version of Frank Castle, former herald of Galacts, Thanos and Mephisto. You can blame Donny Cates for all that, and he's currently run out of the building. so that gives current writer Stephanie Phillips a chance to leave her mark on this future baiting dispenser of lethal justice.

In the first issue of the series, we found Frank Castle working in a deep space bar, Marlow's. We met Axelle who lived with her father, Marlow. They didn't know that Frank Castle was the – or rather a – Cosmic Ghost Rider. When a bounty hunter came from Frank Castle, the hunter killed Marlow as Frank Castle and Axelle fled for their lives. Since then they have kept running, with just a bit of fighting. And now as they make their last stand, after Axelle found herself showered in cosmic radiation.

And it turns out that she has some vengeance of her own to enact.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a new Cosmic Ghost Rider in Axelle, designed by Guiu Vilanova, one whom Marvel promised in the solicitation would embody" a new force explodes into the Marvel Universe". Welcome to the future, Axelle, I hope you survive the experience.

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230912

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Guiu Vilanova (CA) Valerio Giangiordano

Cosmic Ghost Rider has been tested like never before as he's battled his own twisted alter ego across the galaxy. But now, trapped on an isolated moon, he must face off against an entire horde of Cosmic Ghost Riders! Who will be left alive when the moondust settles?! And one character will undergo a shocking transformation as a new force explodes into the Marvel Universe!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: $3.99

