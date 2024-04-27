Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: bad idea, c2e2

Pay For Your C2E2 By Going To The Bad Idea Panel At 3.15PM Today

Pay For Your C2E2 By Going To The Bad Idea Panel At 3.15PM Today with All My Friends Are Flowers: A Tankers Story.

The Bad Idea Comics panel runs at C2E2 panel today at 3:15pm in room S403-AB, in which they will be revealing new artwork from their upcoming slate of comics. But also, every attendee who follows the Tankers pre-launch on Kickstarter is also eligible for one free copy of the convention-exclusive comic All My Friends Are Flowers: A Tankers Story. And because these will only be available at C2E2, they generally go for $200 plus on eBay the week, afterwards. All My Friends Are Flowers: A Tankers Story by Robert Venditti and National Book Award winner Manix Abrera is "a fantastical and touching tale of love, loss and friendship in a time of dinosaurs… a prelude to the dark mystery at the heart of Robert Venditti's Tankers."

Saturday April 27, 3:15pm – 4:15pm

Room S403-AB

They will also have a teaser trailer for their Space War series for C3E2. Here's a look ahead at their look ahead.

CUL DE SAC

Art by Jonathan Wayshak

THE PRIEST

Art by Raúl Allén and Antonio del Hoyo

SPACE WAR

Art by Tomás Giorello

MEGALITH

Art by Lewis LaRosa

ALL MY FRIENDS ARE FLOWERS – A TANKERS STORY

By Rebert Venditti and Manix Abrera

BAD IDEA: THE C2E2 PANEL

<<< BAD IDEA — the last and greatest underground comics publisher — is going live at C2E2. Be here — or miss the rendezvous between BAD IDEA impresarios Dinesh Shamdasani, Peter Stern and Bobby who give you, dear reader, the first look inside the closed channel of the most high-frequency experiment in self-distro comics culture. Join us for all this, special guests AND a free copy of ALL MY FRIENDS ARE FLOWERS: A TANKERS STORY. >>> END.

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital, variants, and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. and some very silly promotional ideas.

