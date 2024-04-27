Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Blood Squad Seven, spawn

Will Spawn Appear In Image's Blood Squad Seven #1?

Article Summary Speculation arises on possible cameos by original Image heroes in Blood Squad Seven #1.

Savage Dragon is confirmed for issue two, with Ripcord appearing in the third.

Blood Squad Seven explores '90s heroes returning after a 30-year hiatus.

Expect deep dives into '90s comic themes and potential Image character crossovers.

The word from comic book retailers who participated in of one of Image Comics' retailer Zoom calls last week is that some of the original Image Comics superheroes may make cameo appearances in Joe Casey and Paul Fry's upcoming Blood Squad Seven series, up for FOC this weekend. What exactly that might mean, we're here to speculate. Our little bird inside Image isn't letting out a peep except to confirm that speculators may indeed want to keep their eye on who shows up in this series each issue…

They have, however, confirmed in solicits that Erik Larsen's Savage Dragon will appear in the second issue, and a third version of Eric Stephenson and Richard Horie's Ripcord from Supreme – unless it is the Ripcord from GI Joe – will appear in issue three after a previous version popped up in the Dutch strip in the Image! 30th Anniversary Anthology. But it seems that they are promising more.

What are the odds that Shadowhawk, Sara Pezzini (there's that upcoming Witchblade relaunch, after all), and/or Spawn will make an appearance? It wouldn't be the first time Spawn showed up in the pages of another Image Comics title recently such as Killadelphia and Radiant Black. Joe Casey obviously has a history with WildCATS, Youngblood, and G.I. Joe. We'd rule out the likelihood of Youngblood and anything WildCATS, but G.I. Joe characters might be interesting given Image/Skybound's recent G.I. Joe performance. Could there be planned crossovers and cameos there?

BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #1 CVR A FRY

IMAGE COMICS

MAR240312

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Paul Fry

SERIES PREMIERE Thirty years ago, Blood Squad Seven was America's most popular superhero team. Its members were seen on television, on magazine covers, scoring million-dollar endorsement deals…. They were celebrities and they were everywhere. But that was then… this is now. And so, a new generation of modern-day heroes takes up the mantle—or perhaps, the poisoned chalice—fulfilling a promise made decades ago: to be the heroes that a fractured America needs. While deconstructions of superhero nostalgia typically center around the classic characters of the Silver Age, Blood Squad Seven will delve deep into '90s comic book themes with this imagining of what would happen if heroes from that decade returned to action after a 30-year absence. In Shops: May 22, 2024 SRP: $3.99

BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #2 CVR A FRY

IMAGE COMICS

APR240448

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Paul Fry

Rebuilding a brand-even one as ubiquitous as Blood Squad Seven-has its challenges. For one thing, even superheroes aren't perfect. What happens when that imperfection slips through the cracks? What sacrifices is this new team willing to make? Plus, a flashback to 1992-guest-starring the original Savage Dragon! In Shops: Jun 26, 2024 SRP: $3.99

BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #3 CVR A FRY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAY240483

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Paul Fry

The truth revealed! A serpent in the garden! As rot from deep within threatens to take down the new team before they've even launched, drastic measures are taken to control the story-no matter who has to die in the process! And introducing, Ripcord 3. 0! In Shops: Jul 24, 2024 SRP: $3.99

And will they just have to double up with the other Image Comics nostalgia title Local Man, who has done similar and is now running even more Image-alike covers from the nineties.

