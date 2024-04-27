Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: cartoon museum, london

Launch Night! Heroes: British Invasion At London's Cartoon Museum

Launch Night! Heroes: The British Invasion Of American Comics, a new exhibition at London's Cartoon Museum

Article Summary New exhibition "Heroes: British Invasion Of American Comics" at London Cartoon Museum.

Explore British creators' influence on iconic US comics and early American comic strips.

Launch event featured speeches, a tour, and guests like Alison Sampson and David Baillie.

The museum showcases British cartoon and comic art history with over 4,000 original pieces.

The London Cartoon Museum has opened a new exhibition, Heroes: The British Invasion Of American Comics, running until October. And looking at how British artists and writers worked in the American comic book industry, and going a lot further back than some might have thought. First, how the likes of Buster Brown, Miss Fury and Superman influenced British artists and culture, and how the British took that influence and sold it back to America through the likes of Watchmen and V For Vendetta.

So that includes work from British creators on the likes of Batman, Spider-Man, Hellboy and Hit-Girl, including Brian Bolland, David Lloyd, Doug Braithwaite and Alison Sampson. British attempts to imitate American strips in the 1940s, the 1972 launch of Marvel UK, full-colour early American comic newspaper pages by RF Outcault, Harold Foster and Alex Raymond, as well as original art from Jack Kirby, Jack Davis and Tarpe Mills.

And on Thursday night, as London was also enjoying the premiere of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes at the BFI and Doctor Who at Regent Street Cinema, the London Cartoon Museum held a premiere for their new event. Here are the opening speeches and a look around the show and those who attended, including the likes of Alison Sampson, Lew Stringer, David Baillie, Will Potter, Tim Pilcher, Mark Stafford, David Hine, Ilya and more.

The Cartoon Museum a museum on Wells Street in London, for British cartoons, caricatures and comic strips, owned and operated by the Cartoon Art Trust. It has a library of over 5,000 books and 4,000 comics, and features a changing display of over 250 exhibits from its collection of over 4,000 original cartoons and prints. The museum is "dedicated to preserving the best of British cartoons, caricatures, comics and animation, and to establishing a museum with a gallery, archives and innovative exhibitions to make the creativity of cartoon art past and present, accessible to all for the purposes of education, research and enjoyment.".

