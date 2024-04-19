Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: ai, power girl, shazam, wonder woman

DC Comics Pulls And Replaces Covers Accused Of Being Generated By AI

In an article looking at concerns about the use of AI in recent comic books, Daxiong, was accused by some people over his DC covers.

Article Summary DC Comics replaces covers after AI use accusations against Daxiong.

Daxiong counters claims with hand-drawn sketches on Instagram.

DC asserts artwork must be original; investigates the AI concerns.

New cover artists include Dave Johnson, Dan Panosian, Cully Hamner.

As part of a previous article looking at concerns about the use of AI in recent comic books, the cover artist Jingxiong Guo, or Daxiong, was accused by some people on social media of doing such for recently announced Shazam, Wonder Woman and Power Girl covers.

These also got plenty of play on social media. Very shortly afterwards, Jingxiong Guo posted the following sketches to his Instagram page, as if to answer such claims.

At the time, a DC spokesperson said"DC Comics has longstanding policies in place that all artwork must be the artist's original work. We are looking into the specifics of this situation." Well, Bleeding Cool has learned that DC Comics has now pulled the cover and has replaced them with the following, from Dave Johnson, Dan Panosian, and Cully Hamner.

Jingxiong Guo told YouTuber Vinicius, or 2quadrinhos, "I haven't used AI, but I am an artist who was hurt in this witch hunt. I've been in this industry for over thirty years and my drawing has always been traditional by hand." He did, however, say, "I am not against AI; I think it belongs to the field of science. It doesn't concern me, and actually, the development of AI has nothing to do with me, but I am grateful that AI can provide me with accurate translations."

Why had the covers changed? "DC and I considered changing the cover because the controversial image might affect their sales. It does not mean it proves that it is an AI work." These are the new solicitations as they currently stand.

POWER GIRL #10 CVR C DAVE JOHNSON CARD STOCK VAR (HOUSE OF BRAINIAC)

(W) Leah Williams (A) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira (CA) Dave Johnson

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC TIE-IN! BREAK OUT! Power Girl joins the Holliday Girls in this action-packed House of Brainiac tie-in! Goblin and his goons may have the neighborhood, but they'll never break the spirit of our local hero and her new allies. With the biker gangs brawling, it's now up to Crush and Paige to shut the Czarnians down for good. Can the power of brains, brawn, and beauty prevail? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/25/2024 WONDER WOMAN #10 CVR C DAN PANOSIAN CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Tom King (A) Daniel Sampere, Belen Ortega (CA) Dan Panosian

Cheetah enters the fray as the Sovereign recruits Diana's greatest foe to deal the killing blow! Meanwhile, the Wonder Girls may have promised their mentor that they'd stay out of her fight, but well-behaved heroes seldom make history. Will they reach Diana before it's too late? Plus, Trinity takes to the skies…literally! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 6/18/2024 SHAZAM #12 CVR C CULLY HAMNER CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Cully Hamner

Billy and the Captain have always made a great team…so why is the Captain keeping secrets from him? Darla discovers the Captain has the ability to transform without Billy knowing, but why now? What is it that the Captain doesn't want him to know? The answer will not only impact the adoption plans…but the future of Billy's existence! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/4/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!