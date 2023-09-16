Posted in: Comics | Tagged: captain america, rob liefeld

Rob Liefeld Returns To Captain America's Breasts For Variant Cover

Rob Liefeld posted the following variant covers from an upcoming issue of Captain America, saying "Had to get something off my chest."

Rob Liefeld posted the following variant covers from an upcoming issue of Captain America, saying "Had to get something off my chest. #exclusive #CaptainAmerica #marvel #whatnot #nycc #EXCLUSIVE". So presumably a New York Comic-con exclusive from What Not.

It is a take on one of Rob Liefeld's most famous – and most mocked – cover from the Heroes Reborn days of Captain America, and it has been parodied for the prominence and size of Cap's chest, the position of his stomach and the placement of his arms.

And as of 2016, Rob Liefeld started to get the joke, tweeting "Of course I'm #teamcap. I didn't give him those big tits for nuthin….",

And now he is fully embracing it for what appears to be a WhatNot exclusive variant cover for New York Comic Con of the new Captain America #1 by J. Michael Straczynski and Jesus Saiz published this week. New York Comic-Con will be held at the Javits Center on the weekend of the 12th of October to the 15th. WhatNot is a streaming sales platform for geek media, and is expected to have a presence and a booth on the show floor of New York Comic Con somewhere central.

CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUL230559

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A/CA) Jesus Saiz

WHAT FUTURE AWAITS THE MAN OUT OF TIME? Decades ago, Steve Rogers changed the world forever. Now powerful and insidious forces are assembling to ensure he never does it again. Past, present and future collide as the man out of time reckons with an existential threat determined to set the world on a darker path at any cost… Esteemed creators J. Michael Straczynski (THOR, THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN) and Jes s Saiz (PUNISHER, DOCTOR STRANGE) embark on an exhilarating new journey for CAPTAIN AMERICA! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 20, 2023 SRP: $5.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!