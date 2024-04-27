Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: fcbd, free comic book day

The Future Of Marvel Comics And Venom (Free Comic Book Day Spoilers)

Venom War begins in August. Next Saturday's Free Comic Book Day has the Spider-Man/Ultimates comic also take a sojourn around its future.

Venom War begins in August, but it is being teased by the Venom and Venom-related books as a battle between Eddie Brock Venom and Dylan Brock Venom. But there may be other players to consider. Next Saturday's Free Comic Book Day has the Spider-Man/Ultimates comic also take a sojourn around the Venom world. With Dylan Brock sharing his own vision of the Candle Lit Hand which has haunted Eddie Brock on his cosmic journey across time, space and fate. The Eventuality is meant to be Eddie Brock's final form, and it knows all.

Previously, the Eventuality answered Eddie's questions, the status of his son Dylan, the nature of the King in Black, that Eddie became the King in Black because someone had to, his identity as Eddie's future selves, and that Eddie that he had complete control over any body he inhabited, including his own charred corpse.

The Ninth Cosmos is the reality yet to come, after the current universe has died. Previously in other Al Ewing comic, it has a Hulk possessed by the One Below All killing all life, after the Hulk replaced Franklin Richards, as the intended person destined pass on from the Eighth Cosmos to the Ninth. Or at least that was the case, now it seems to have Venom as a champion against whatever is threatening it. Or course if there is time travekl around, there is another Marvel character that may need a revamp.

We've had a Dylan Brock version of Venom. Do we now have a Dylan Brock version of Cable? Find out more in the Ultimate Universe/Spider-Man Free Comic Book Day 2024 title from Marvel, out on the 4th of May. And you can find more Free Comic Book Day Spoilers with this handy dandy link.

FCBD 2024 ULTIMATE UNIVERSE SPIDER-MAN #1 (BUNDLES OF 20) (N

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230007

(W) Zeb Wells, Deniz Camp (A) Juan Frigeri (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

Just weeks ahead of Amazing Spider-Man #50, get the first taste of the return of the Goblin! Plus, prepare for the next evolutionary step of the Ultimate Universe as a powerful new hero debuts! But it doesn't end there! Oh no, there are some surprises up our sleeve on this one!

Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen

