Skybound To Run Comic Book Ads Before Transformers Cinema Screenings

Arune Singh, Vice President Brand, Editorial at Skybound says that cinemas will be running ads for their Transformers and GI Joe comics.

Arune Singh, Vice President Brand, Editorial at Skybound posts to social media, "Proud to say I storyboarded the new @Skybound Energon Universe trailer that will play before these Transformers theatrical screenings across the country, driving fans to their local comic shops. Shout out to the epic Adam Huebner, whose video work will make you stand & cheer."

Skybound currently publishes the new Transformers and GI Joe comics, as well as Void Rivals, as part of their Energon Universe line through Image Comics, and Bleeding Cool has been reporting them as a regular presence, week in and week out, of the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List.

Till All Are One is a Transformers 40th anniversary event that will include the original four episodes of the 1984 Transformers cartoon on the big screen – with a split screen for the original pilot episode with the original voice actors Peter Cullen of Optimus Prime and Frank Welker of Megatron doing a table read of that episode forty years on. As well as look ahead to the new season of Transformers EarthSpark. It will air in cinemas across the US, UK and Mexico, as well as Europe, Latin America and Asia starting on Wednesday, the fifteenth of May. With the US showing additional screenings on the 18th and 19th.

And now it seems it will have special ads for the Transformers and GI Joe comic books as well. Might we expect demand to go even higher afterwards? Arune Singh confirms that the ads will be released online after the cinema screenings.

"For decades, the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons has come to life in movies, comic books, innovative toys, live experiences and digital media, elevating the Transformers brand to a global powerhouse franchise with millions of fans around the world. To celebrate 40 years, we're bringing fans back to where it all started," said Alyse D'Antuono, Vice President, Global Franchise Strategy & Management, Action Brands at Hasbro.

