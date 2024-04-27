Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: , ,

Rob Liefeld's New Thundercats Cover With Calica, And Mary Jane Watson

Rob Liefeld's New Thundercats Cover With Calica, as Ken Haeser does a homage to the first appeareance of Mary Jane Watson.

Dynamite and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products introduced a new Thunder Cat who appeared in the second issue of the ThunderCats comic book series, Calica, created by Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss. A potential love interest for a Lion-O trying to mature and establish himself as a worthy leader. Calico is inspired by the appearance of Calico cats, with a tri-colour fur pattern and a distinctive black patch around one of her eyes, and she is found among the wreckage of a Mu'Tant ship. "Not only has it been great to play with the classic ThunderCats characters, but having the opportunity to contribute to the lore has been a wonderful experience," said writer Declan Shalvey. "Especially with introducing Calica (and her unique, yet naturally fitting design courtesy of Drew Moss), who will add a new dynamic that will keep the ThunderCats (and readers) on their toes." And Dynamite has got Rob Liefeld back to draw a second cover for them, for ThunderCats #4, this time featuring Calica, and announced in time for FOC Final-Order-Cutoff this weekend.

 

As well as Ken Haeser doing a homage to Amazing Spider-Man #42 and the first full appearance of Mary Jane. Lion-O is not a tiger…

THUNDERCATS #4
DYNAMITE
MAR240164
(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss
With the Sword of Omens broken, and bitter division spreading over what to do with Calica, the ThunderCats are in turmoil – and the time is ripe for Mumm-Ra to strike! Casting aside his diminished appearance, the devil-priest attacks with his legion of mummified Mu'Tants. It's the moment of truth for Lion-O – will he prove himself to be a worthy leader? Or will his youth and inexperience condemn the last survivors of Thundera to their final doom? Find out in the planet-shaking climax to the first ThunderCats story arc -brought to life by the acclaimed creative team of DECLAN SHALVEY (Old Dog, Hero Killer) and DREW MOSS (Gargoyles: Dark Ages) and adorned with exceptional covers from DAVID NAKAYAMA, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, SHALVEY, and MOSS!In Shops: May 22, 2024 SRP: $4.99

