A New Origin For A New Owlman in Crime Syndicate #2 (Spoilers)

Originally, Owlman is was an evil counterpart to Batman from the Crime Syndicate of America on Earth-Three in comics published by DC Comics and created by Gardner Fox and Mike Sekowsky in 1964 in Justice League of America. Later killed during the Crisis on Infinite Earths.

In JLA: Earth 2, he was Thomas Wayne Jr., the older brother of Bruce Wayne. killed along with his mother, while his brother and father survived. Thomas Jr. blames his father for the deaths of his mother and brother and it is strongly hinted that the main purpose to his criminal career is to punish his father.

In the New 52's Forever Evil story, Owlman was still Tomas Wayne but was a crime lord who became Owlman after his butler Alfred Pennyworth murdered his family. Later, Owlman appears on the moon where he was trained by Metron who was the previous owner of the Mobius chair. When Owlman accesses the secrets of the universe, he is vaporized with a flash of blue light by an unknown entity, later revealed to be Dr Manhattan from Watchmen.

Owlman and the rest of the Syndicate were resurrected on Earth-3 as the multiverse "healed" from the events of Dark Nights: Metal, where Owlman learnt that there had been multiple Owlmen before him, and how they all died.

Before blowing up his own world, declaring that he was immortal. Which, it appeared, he was. He appears in the current Crime Syndicate series from DC Infinite Frontier and in today's Crime Syndicate #2, we get a new origin for a new Owlman.

In this world, Thomas Wayne Jr's family was killed by Harvey Bullock. He became Owlman, and when confronting Bullock with his crimes learned that his parents were major-league criminals and who killed James Gordon's son, Bullock ordered to kill the Waynes in revenge.

For Owlman it was just another bad day… Crime Syndicate #2 is published today.

CRIME SYNDICATE #2

(W) Andy Schmidt (A) Kieran McKeown – Bryan Hitch (CA) Jim Cheung

With Starro ravaging the planet and controlling superheroes and villains alike, the fate of the world rests in the hands of Ultraman, Superia, and Owlman—in other words, win or lose, humanity is doomed! Question of the month: What famous Gotham foes are held in Owlman's cave? Plus, in the backup story, witness the origin of Owlman in a tale illustrated by superstar artist Bryan Hitch! In-Store: 4/6/2021 $3.99