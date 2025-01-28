Posted in: Ablaze Publishing, Comics, Comics Publishers | Tagged: Death Be Damned, zombies

Ablaze Brings Filipino Zombies to America in Death Be Damned in July

Ablaze is bringing Filipino zombies to American shores, Death Be Damned by Mike Alcazaren, Noel Pascual & AJ Bernardo in April 2025 solicits

Ablaze is bringing Filipino zombies to American shores, publishing Death Be Damned by Mike Alcazaren, Noel Pascual, and AJ Bernardo in their April 2025 solicits and solicitations, though the book will actually be out at the end of July. As well as Roderick and The City of Morhil by Eduardo Medeiros at the end of June, and the Petals Of Recognition second omnibus volume by Mikihisa Konishi out in August. Everything else will be out in April, though.

DEATH BE DAMNED HC (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

FEB251020

(W) AJ Bernardo, Noel Pascual, Mike Alcazaren (A / CA) AJ Bernardo

Death Be Damned is a compelling graphic novel that thrusts readers into a dark where the undead rise in defiance against injustice and crooked societal norms. Crafted by the creative trio of Mike Alcazaren, Noel Pascual, and AJ Bernardo, the narrative unfolds when a television crew crashes a party of society's elite at a remote hacienda, and a supernatural revolution of the undead suddenly boils over.

A formidable legion of zombies, led by a mysterious 10-year-old girl and armed with sickles and scythes, emerges to challenge the living. The story weaves together horror, action, and a poignant critique of societal disparities, engaging readers in a high stakes struggle for survival and justice. Who will survive?

Death Be Damned spans 232 pages of intense, thought-provoking narrative, brought to life through AJ Barnardo's masterful narrative illustrations, all in striking black-white-and-red. ABLAZE is proud to present another smash-hit from the world of Filipino comics, a horror story with universal appeal.

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

RODERICK AND THE CITY OF MORHIL TP

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

FEB251021

(W) Eduardo Medeiros (A / CA) Eduardo Medeiros

Roderick is a dedicated, young postman from the countryside making a delivery in Morhil, the biggest city on the entire continent. While his journey is initially exciting and the fantasy metro vibrant, the na ve Roderick is blind to Morhil's dark, sneaky underbelly. His precious cargo is stolen! And, what's more, he finds himself at the center of an even larger conspiracy surrounding the disappearance of a famous influencer! Will Roderick be able to prove himself as a postman by delivering the goods, or will this froggy bumpkin be crushed under the goings-on in the big city?

Collecting issues #1-5 of Roderick and the City of Morhil, originally released by Comixology Originals and Stout Club, the creative powerhouse composed by comic creators Eduardo Medeiros, Mateus Santolouco, Rafael Albuquerque, and Rafael Scavone. Eduardo Medeiros' colorful, fantasy tale is the perfect pick for lovers of whimsy and the fantastical, filled with memorable characters and chock-full o' sight gags that allow the reader to linger on the page, looking for more. Presented in print for the first time by ABLAZE!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

PETALS OF REINCARNATION OMNIBUS TP VOL 02 (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

FEB251022

(W) Mikihisa Konishi (A / CA) Mikihisa Konishi

It's time to discover your hidden talent! 16-year-old Touya Senji, facing down an inferiority complex caused by living in the shadow of his older brother, has discovered that he's special after all. He has the ability to draw power from a past life, and he's among those called "Returners."

Drawn into the world of Returners by his classmate Haito, Touya is plunged immediately into the conflict between two factions: The Forest of the Greats and The Sinners. Having arrived late to the ongoing struggle, he must quickly learn its intricacies while developing his own abilities and furthering his own desires.

This omnibus collects the original volumes 3 and 4 of Mikihisa Konishi's hit manga. With over 3 million copies sold in Japan and beyond, ABLAZE MANGA is now bringing Petals of Reincarnation to English readers worldwide! Anime adaptation coming soon… https://petals-of-reincarnation-anime.com/

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

HEAVENLY DEMON REBORN VOL 1-2 COLLECTED SET (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

FEB251023

(W) O'Emperor (A / CA) Gom-Guk

Two volumes of martial arts manhwa action at a special price!

In an ancient world where martial artists reign supreme, Unseong can only watch as his master is brutally beaten to death after a false accusation of practicing forbidden demonic arts. Even after a valiant fight, he fails to kill those responsible and faces his own end. But fate has other plans… Instead of taking his last breath, he awakens as a child, training to be an elite soldier of a demonic sect. Now Unseong must embrace the demonic arts and harness power in his ultimate quest for revenge.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

IMMORTAL REGIS OMNIBUS VOL 1-2 COLLECTED SET (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

FEB251024

(W) On-Bi Ga (A) Juder

Delve into the world of Immortal Regis with this two-volume set at a specially discounted price!

When Jaehyuk, a young high school student caring for his younger brother, dies in the crossfire of a supernatural battle, it's only the beginning of his adventures. Returned to life by Serin, the mysterious woman partially responsible for his demise, he must follow her to Chaos, a parallel universe where magic reigns. Determined to return home, Jaehyuk throws himself into the paths available to him. Meanwhile, the machinations of Chaos' ruling families begin to act against his very presence.

Each Immortal Regis omnibus contains two volumes of the critically acclaimed supernatural/fantasy/action manhwa series! The stunning artwork, thrilling story and charismatic characters of this shonen-style title make this Korean bestseller a work that is sure to find a wide audience in English.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

SAVAGE GARDEN OMNIBUS VOL 1-2 COLLECTED SET (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

FEB251025

(W) Hyeon-Sook Lee (A / CA) Hyeon-Sook Lee

In 18th century England, Gabrielle, an orphan girl from a fallen noble family, befriends a young man named Jeremy, himself rumored to be an illegitimate child of a nobleman. After a tragic accident results in Jeremy's death, Gabrielle must disguise herself in order to take his place at an all-boys academy for the country's elites. It's a place that may seem like heaven to others, but in reality hides a harshness and brutality which she could never have imagined. Savage Garden is a story that carries an eerie and mysterious ambiance, with captivating characters and an art style that perfectly portrays the period setting. A dark, gender-bending tale with a romantic triangle that will keep readers intrigued until the end. Each omnibus volume collects two Korean volumes into English for the first time, bundles together in this set at a special price.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

ABLAZE CREATOR SPOTLIGHT WILFRID LUPANO COLL SET

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

FEB251026

(W) Wilfrid Lupano (A / CA) Leonard Chemineau, Paul Cauuet

ABLAZE is spotlighting some of the incredible creatives under our banner with specially priced collections of their extraordinary works! With our WILFRID LUPANO collection, receive three hardcover volumes that speak to the writer's varied range and skill in reflecting both humor and human experience.

In THE LIBRARY MULE OF CORDOBA: The Caliphate of Al-Andalus, after a great period of peace and learning, faces a power struggle after the death of the Caliph al-Hakam II. In exchange for the support of radical clergymen, the vizier Amir seeks to burn the books of Cordoba's famed library to ash. The night before the biggest bonfire ever, the head librarian, a chubby eunuch named Tarid, gathers up all the books he can and loads them onto the back of a passing mule. He takes off in the hopes of saving what he can of universal knowledge.

In THE OLD GEEZERS (VOL. 1-2): Lupano tells the story of three septuagenarians who have been friends since childhood: Antoine, Emile, and Pierrot. They have each taken different paths in life, made different choices, and started (or not) their own families. The series moves back and forth between the 50s and the present day, telling the tragic-comic tale of our time, with all of its social, political, and cultural upheavals!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

TRAVELING TO MARS TP (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

OCT231032

(W) Mark Russell (A) Roberto Meli (CA) Ennio Bufi

From Eisner Award winning writer Mark Russell and artist Roberto Meli comes the Eisner-nominated compelling sci-fi story…

Traveling to Mars tells the story of former pet store manager Roy Livingston, the first human to ever set foot on Mars. Roy was chosen for this unlikely mission for one simple reason: he is terminally ill and therefore has no expectation of returning. Roy is joined on his mission to Mars by Leopold and Albert, two Mars rovers equipped with artificial intelligence, who look upon the dying pet store manager as a sort of god. Against the backdrop of not only his waning days but those of human civilization as well, Roy has ample time to think about where things went wrong for both of them and what it means to be a dying god. A riveting story of planetary exploration and of finding meaning in your final days.

Collects the critically acclaimed 11-issue series plus cover gallery and bonus material.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

