Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Arkham, Absolute Batman, Absolute Evil, Frank Tieri. Josh Hixon, scott snyder

Absolute Arkham by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri And Josh Hixon

Absolute Arkham by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri and Josh Hixon to follow Absolute Evil in the Absolute Batman universe

Article Summary Absolute Arkham announced by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, and Josh Hixson, following Absolute Evil one-shot

Story delves into Arkham horror, promising shocking surprises in the Absolute Batman Universe

Joker's secret Arks act as global detention centers, backed by sinister research and political chaos

Arkham's origins tied to failed Ark M in Gotham and Joker's world-spanning schemes against Batman

Scott Snyder says on his Substack that to follow the upcoming Absolute Evil one-shot, "we're going to be announcing soon, so I guess I'm spoiling it, but we have an Arkham special, Absolute Arkham. It's me and Frank Tieri writing it. And it's Josh Hixson of The Deviant and just an unbelievable artist. And it's straight up horror, but it gives like a real surprise about Arkham. A couple of big surprises. So I can't wait for you to see that."

In the Absolute Universe, the Arks are secret worldwide detention centres set up by the Joker in conjunction with local governments that he has destabilised through the likes of the Black Mask and his Party Animals, such as in Gotham with Ark M. He has also been acquiring investments from biological, pharmaceutical, and genetic research companies.

The first Ark, Ark A, was located on the DC Universe fictional Caribbean island nation of Santa Prisca and is the Absolute equivalent of the DC prison Peña Duro. A second Ark, designated Ark B, was constructed in Russia, while a third one, designated Ark C, was constructed in China.

The Joker's plans to set up Ark M in Gotham were thwarted by Batman, who defeated Black Mask and stopped the Party Animals' mayhem. But Ark M remains under construction, and Absolute Batman has also been its victim. What next? And how will Ark M make the move to… Arkham?

ABSOLUTE EVIL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi

IT'S THE ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE–AND ITS VILLAINS STAND UNITED! Without heroes…without protection…without restraint…there is only ABSOLUTE EVIL. The emergence of superheroes has caught the attention of the world…and it's certainly caught the attention of the people who run it. Ra's al Ghul, Veronica Cale, Elenore Thawne, Hector Hammond, and the mysterious Joker have worked at cross-purposes until now, but this growing threat requires new ways of thinking…and new partnerships. An insidious betrayal from within their ranks is imminent, and if they don't take action, they'll lose control of a planet that was built to be their playground! Superstars Al Ewing and Giuseppe Camuncoli join forces to kickstart the next era of Absolute Universe stories…with several shocking new character reveals, and one big unmissable twist!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!