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Absolute Batman #21 Dan Quintana Retailer Exclusive Avoids "Dropgate"

Absolute Batman #21 retailer exclusive cover by Dan Quintana managed to avoid another "Dropgate"

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As Bleeding Cool previously reported, Absolute Batman #19 had record retailer exclusive cover variants as well as record-breaking madness over Dan Quintana's variant cover dubbed "Dropgate" as online retailer Heavy Mental Comics took an unconventional approach to the release, initially listing just twenty-five copies on their website at $25 each, which sold out instantly. A second batch of twenty-five was then listed at $75 and also sold out quickly. Then the rest of the print run shifted to a Heavy Mental Whatnot livestream featuring live signings and re-marked copies of the comic by Dan Quintana himself, with signed and remarked editions reaching as high as $2,500 and lower price points disappeared almost immediately as some used bots to buy copies as fast as possible, leaving hundreds of fans frustrated and unable to afford a collectable comic at a price they could afford to pay, some calling this class warfare, and Heavy Mental accused of intentionally creating scarcity to drive up secondary-market prices.

Yesterday it happened again, with Absolute Batman #21, this Absolute Two-Face cover by Dan Quintana over at AC Comic Pop. But it all went much more smoothly. Potential buyers had to register in advance to exclude bots; there was no "dynamic" pricing, what was listed was what it went for. Yes, they still sold out fast. But if you wanted a copy, you had $30, you registered in advance, and you turned up on time, you got one. And now you can flip it for $60 on eBay if you really want to…. $125 for the foil, $130 for the virgin cardstock… so.. who is going to risk the wrath of the mob for Absolute Batman #22?

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21 
(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta
SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/17/2026

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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