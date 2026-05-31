Raiders of Blackwell Receives The Ghoulag Update

Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Raiders of Blackwell, Wombo Games

Raiders of Blackveil Receives The Ghoulag Update

Raiders of Blackveil has been given a new update while in Early Access, as players can experience more with the addition of The Ghoulag

Article Summary Raiders of Blackwell adds The Ghoulag update in Early Access, introducing a haunted Blackveil biome with 12 new levels.

The Ghoulag pits Raiders of Blackwell players against Wanda, an owl-like warden who watches runs and serves as final boss.

New Raiders of Blackwell features include biome gear, Champion Perks, and the Perk+ System for deeper build strategy.

The update also adds new enemies, the Houndmaster mini boss, and offline play, a major Early Access fan request.

Developer and publisher Wombo Games have released a new update for Raiders of Blackwell while the game is in Early Access, giving players access to The Ghoulag. A fun play on words, but not as fun a level, as you're taken into the dank, sickly green biome that has been set in a Blackveil interrogation site, which was built on haunted ruins (because, of course, they built it there), which are constantly being watched. You can read more about the addition here from the dev notes and check out the trailer, as the content is now live in the game.

Rising Up To The Challenges Found in The Ghoulag

The Ghoulag challenges players with twelve new levels and a new core threat: Wanda, the biome's owl-like warden and final boss, who actively surveils players during their runs. Get her attention, feel her wrath!

New Biome Specific Equipment – New equipment with unique perk effects will aid players through The Ghoulag

Champion Perks – Will allow players to alter and greatly enhance the abilities of their chosen champion to unlock new build combinations and entirely new combat strategies.

Perk+ System – Will enable players to dive deeper into specific perks that suit their playstyle as they grow stronger, evolve their strategy, and develop the ultimate synergetic build.

New enemies across multiple tiers (Rathead, Ratghost, CursedBook, OccultistDoctor and many others), plus a new mini boss: Houndmaster

Offline play – our most requested feature since our Early Access launch

About Raiders of Blackveil

Raiders of Blackveil follows a rebellion of oppressed animals rising up against the human-run megacorporation Blackveil. Set in a dystopian industrial fantasy world, the game blends MOBA-inspired champions, deep RPG loot, and PvE extraction mechanics to deliver a strategic, high-stakes co-op experience where players and their friends infiltrate hostile zones, wreak havoc, gather as much gear as they can carry, and fight to escape alive. Every raid becomes a high-stakes mission shaped by the champion you choose, the builds you draft, and the loot you secure along the way.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!