Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) Splinter Revealed by NECA

Cowabunga Dudes! NECA has unveiled new 7” scale figures for the hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2012 Cartoon

NECA continues expanding its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) animated series collection with the reveal of Ultimate Splinter. This new Splinter is based on the beloved Nickelodeon show known for its unique animation and character-driven storytelling. The Turtles' wise sensei takes on detailed action figure form, featuring a brand-new sculpt and screen-accurate design that fans will surely appreciate. Splinter has been the disciplined mentor and father figure to Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael, and is a must-have for a TMNT collection. NECA has been doing a great job bringing these popular designs to life, and it is nice to see more characters from the 2012 cartoon coming to life.

NECA has faithfully captured his specific animated design right off the screen and will feature some articulation and a strong selection of episode-inspired accessories. Included are an interchangeable hooded head, extra hands, Splinter's bokken, chigiriki, a walking stick, a family photo, and even the memorable cheese phone. Just like the other figures in this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) line, Splinter comes packaged in a collector-friendly window box. Pre-orders are already live on Big Bad Toy Store for $39.99 with an expected October 2026 release date.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012 Cartoon) – Splinter Figure

"Booyakasha! NECA brings you all-new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures based on the hit 2012 Nickelodeon animated series! Known for its dynamic animation style and character-driven storytelling, the acclaimed show reimagined the heroes in a half shell for a new generation. Featuring incredible painted details and episode-specific accessories, this 7-inch scale Ultimate action figure of Splinter is highly articulated and showcases an all-new sculpt. It includes interchangeable heads and hands, bokken, a chigiriki, a walking stick, a family photo, and a cheese phone. Comes in collector friendly packaging and illustrations by TMNT artist Ciro Nieli."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!