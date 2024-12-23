Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: wonder woman

Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Preview: Diana vs. Ultimate Doom Squad

In Absolute Wonder Woman #3, Diana faces her true enemy as Gateway City teeters on the brink. Can she save the day, or will The Tetracide leave nothing but ashes?

Article Summary Absolute Wonder Woman #3 releases on Dec 26th, featuring a showdown against The Tetracide.

Steve Trevor arrives as Diana's true enemy is revealed in Gateway City's fight for survival.

Can Wonder Woman stop The Tetracide and save Gateway City from complete destruction?

Absolute Wonder Woman #3 hits stores on Thursday, December 26th.

ENTER: STEVE TREVOR! A Harbinger is but a messenger. It is The Tetracide that you must fear, for The Tetracide leaves nothing behind. Diana's true enemy has been revealed–and it will take everything she has to save Gateway City from oblivion!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #3

DC Comics

1024DC038

1024DC039 – Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Ariel Diaz Cover – $5.99

1024DC040 – Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Chuma Hill Cover – $5.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

ENTER: STEVE TREVOR! A Harbinger is but a messenger. It is The Tetracide that you must fear, for The Tetracide leaves nothing behind. Diana's true enemy has been revealed–and it will take everything she has to save Gateway City from oblivion!

In Shops: 12/26/2024

SRP: $4.99

