Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Justice League, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman, anticipated titles
Absolute Wonder Woman & Batman: This Week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics
Absolute Wonder Woman beats Jim Lee's Batman (either way, DC is happy) to the top of This Week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics
DC Comics sees Absolute Wonder Woman #20 top the fifty most anticipated comics of the week for this coming Wednesday, with the nine-month-late Batman #163 by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee still appealing to so many. And it's fascinating to see the unpublished Swamp Thing from 38 years ago still ride so high in this chart…
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- Absolute Wonder Woman #20 • $4.99 • DC Comics
- Batman #163 • $4.99 • DC Comics
- Detective Comics #1109 • $4.99 • DC Comics
- The Ultimates #24 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
- Superman #38 • $4.99 • DC Comics
- Justice League Unlimited #19 • $3.99 • DC Comics
- X-Men #30 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
- The Flash #33 • $3.99 • DC Comics
- Zatanna #2 • $3.99 • DC Comics
- Green Lantern #35 • $4.99 • DC Comics
- Exquisite Corpses #13 • $4.99 • Image Comics
- The Infernal Hulk #7 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
- Void Rivals #30 • $3.99 • Image Comics
- Harley Quinn #62 • $3.99 • DC Comics
- Swamp Thing 1989 #2 • $4.99 • DC Comics
- The Sentry #3 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
- Corpse Knight #2 • $3.99 • Image Comics
- Escape #7 • $3.99 • Image Comics
- King Spawn #55 • $3.99 • Image Comics
- Doomquest #1 • $5.99 • Marvel Comics
- Hyde Street #12 • $3.99 • Image Comics
- The Peril of the Brutal Dark: An Ezra Cain Mystery #4 • $3.99 • DC Comics
- Monstress #62 • $3.99 • Image Comics
- Psylocke: Ninja #5 • $3.99 • Marvel Comics
- Generation X-23 #4 • $3.99 • Marvel Comics
- Capes #7 • $3.99 • Image Comics
- Feral #23 • $3.99 • Image Comics
- Conan the Barbarian #31 • $4.99 • Titan Comics
- Universal Monsters: Phantom of the Opera #4 • $4.99 • Image Comics
- The Scorched #51 • $3.99 • Image Comics
- Red Roots #2 • $3.99 • Image Comics
- The Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity #2 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
- Superman: Father of Tomorrow #1 • $4.99 • DC Comics
- Fireborn #2 • $4.99 • Image Comics
- Wonder Man #3 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
- The Seasons #10 • $3.99 • Image Comics
- Lost Fantasy #10 • $4.99 • Image Comics
- Final Boss #6 • $3.99 • Image Comics
- Planet of the Apes vs. Fantastic Four #4 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – Echoes of the Empire #2 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
- Gotham Academy: First Year #4 • $4.99 • DC Comics
- Mark Spears Monsters #10 • $5.99 • Keenspot
- The Hab #2 • $5.99 • Bad Idea Comics
- Hornsby & Halo #0 • $3.99 • Image Comics
- Wiccan & Hulkling: Raid of Ultron #1 • $5.99 • Marvel Comics
- JLA / Avengers #1 Facsimile Edition 2026 Variant • $5.99 • Marvel Comics
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #37 • $4.99 • IDW Publishing
- In Your Skin #2 • $4.99 • Image Comics
- The Florida Hippopotamus Cocaine Massacre #4 • $4.99 • Mad Cave Studios
- Is Ted OK? #4 • $5.99 • Mad Cave Studios
The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?