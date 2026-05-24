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Absolute Wonder Woman & Batman: This Week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics

Absolute Wonder Woman beats Jim Lee's Batman (either way, DC is happy) to the top of This Week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics

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DC Comics sees Absolute Wonder Woman #20 top the fifty most anticipated comics of the week for this coming Wednesday, with the nine-month-late Batman #163 by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee still appealing to so many. And it's fascinating to see the unpublished Swamp Thing from 38 years ago still ride so high in this chart…

    1. Absolute Wonder Woman #20 • $4.99 • DC Comics
    2. Batman #163 • $4.99 • DC Comics
    3. Detective Comics #1109 • $4.99 • DC Comics
    4. The Ultimates #24 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
    5. Superman #38 • $4.99 • DC Comics
    6. Justice League Unlimited #19 • $3.99 • DC Comics
    7. X-Men #30 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
    8. The Flash #33 • $3.99 • DC Comics
    9. Zatanna #2 • $3.99 • DC Comics
    10. Green Lantern #35 • $4.99 • DC Comics
    11. Exquisite Corpses #13 • $4.99 • Image Comics
    12. The Infernal Hulk #7 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
    13. Void Rivals #30 • $3.99 • Image Comics
    14. Harley Quinn #62 • $3.99 • DC Comics
    15. Swamp Thing 1989 #2 • $4.99 • DC Comics
    16. The Sentry #3 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
    17. Corpse Knight #2 • $3.99 • Image Comics
    18. Escape #7 • $3.99 • Image Comics
    19. King Spawn #55 • $3.99 • Image Comics
    20. Doomquest #1 • $5.99 • Marvel Comics
    21. Hyde Street #12 • $3.99 • Image Comics
    22. The Peril of the Brutal Dark: An Ezra Cain Mystery #4 • $3.99 • DC Comics
    23. Monstress #62 • $3.99 • Image Comics
    24. Psylocke: Ninja #5 • $3.99 • Marvel Comics
    25. Generation X-23 #4 • $3.99 • Marvel Comics
    26. Capes #7 • $3.99 • Image Comics
    27. Feral #23 • $3.99 • Image Comics
    28. Conan the Barbarian #31 • $4.99 • Titan Comics
    29. Universal Monsters: Phantom of the Opera #4 • $4.99 • Image Comics
    30. The Scorched #51 • $3.99 • Image Comics
    31. Red Roots #2 • $3.99 • Image Comics
    32. The Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity #2 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
    33. Superman: Father of Tomorrow #1 • $4.99 • DC Comics
    34. Fireborn #2 • $4.99 • Image Comics
    35. Wonder Man #3 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
    36. The Seasons #10 • $3.99 • Image Comics
    37. Lost Fantasy #10 • $4.99 • Image Comics
    38. Final Boss #6 • $3.99 • Image Comics
    39. Planet of the Apes vs. Fantastic Four #4 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
    40. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – Echoes of the Empire #2 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
    41. Gotham Academy: First Year #4 • $4.99 • DC Comics
    42. Mark Spears Monsters #10 • $5.99 • Keenspot
    43. The Hab #2 • $5.99 • Bad Idea Comics
    44. Hornsby & Halo #0 • $3.99 • Image Comics
    45. Wiccan & Hulkling: Raid of Ultron #1 • $5.99 • Marvel Comics
    46. JLA / Avengers #1 Facsimile Edition 2026 Variant • $5.99 • Marvel Comics
    47. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #37 • $4.99 • IDW Publishing
    48. In Your Skin #2 • $4.99 • Image Comics
    49. The Florida Hippopotamus Cocaine Massacre #4 • $4.99 • Mad Cave Studios
    50. Is Ted OK? #4 • $5.99 • Mad Cave Studios

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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