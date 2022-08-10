Acetategate: Deadpool & Venom Black Flag Covers At Fan Expo Boston?

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool covered the story of the Black Flag Comics Ultimate Fallout #4 acetate variant cover drama that played out at C2E2. A comic book retailer creating new heat for an exclusive retailer variant comic from last year by stapling a new acetate variant cover on top, and selling them for $85, then $100, against Marvel Comics requirements. It launched a new publishing venture of theirs called Infinite Black Publishing. And now copies are selling for up to $375 on eBay, as well as seeing the original retailer exclusive which couldn't sell for $40, sell on eBay for $97 in the wake of the fuss.

Though Black Flag has removed much of their social media promotion, in a deleted video talking about the situation they found themselves in, Black Flag promised new acetate cover editions for Boston Fan Expo, this coming weekend, one for Deadpool and one for Ghost Rider, both by friend of the store, Clayton Crain.

Bleeding Cool has found that ten copies of each comic were submitted to CGC to be graded, one from a Black Flag Clayton Crain exclusive retailer cover for Deadpool Nerdy 30 #1 from 2021 and one for Ghost Rider #1 from 2022. The originals, without the acetate covers, look like this.

Which covers were chosen and which additions have been made with an acetate cover, we don't yet know. But the listing for the acetate cover for Deadpool is called '99 Problems', and the one for Ghost Rider is called "Zymotica Vs" if you are looking for clues. Whether they will appear at Boston Fan Expo, we have yet to learn. But Black Flag Comics is certainly planning to be there, and they were also planning to sell the less controversial retailer exclusive variant Clayton Craig cover to a Venom comic that they have been sitting on for two years. Bleeding Cool has approached Marvel, Black Flag and Clayton Crain for comment. If anyone knows any more, please, get in touch.

Can we call this Acetategate?