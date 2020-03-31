Action Lab to Launch New Series Lucifer's Knight on ComiXology Tomorrow

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the comic book industry is almost completely shut down. Many shops are closed down and Diamond isn't paying vendors. For the first time in as long as we can remember, there will be no new single-issue comics from Marvel on Wednesday and only digital-first ones from DC. It didn't have to be this way, but perhaps that's a discussion for another time. That being said the gap leaves room for new digital series to come out and one of those is Lucifer's Knight.

The point is that readers, who are also stuck at home in quarantine, are left without their favorite form of entertainment to distract them from the horrors of life, and industry leaders like Marvel and DC are not stepping up to offer them any assistance.

Action Lab: Danger Zone is, in fact, launching a brand new series tomorrow. Lucifer's Knight is a digital-first comic mixing high school drama with demonic possession, by John Perry, Emilio Utrera, and Emmanuel Jolly Awodola. According to Perry, it's something he's been working on since high school: "I started writing LUCIFER'S KNIGHT way back in high school. Back then it was barely a shell of a story but I kept working at it over the years. When I got into my first year of college I fell into a bad depression, but the one thing that kept me going was writing. Writing LUCIFER'S KNIGHT helped me get through that first semester and after that, I started making friends. Writing this comic has gotten me through a lot and I hope that reading can help others out by letting them escape this world and enjoy another one."

"I based my main cast off of people I've known throughout my life," Perry continued in a press release. "Doing this helps me write convincing dialogue between them." He goes on to say, "I want readers to take time and enjoy an action and drama filled story so they can take their minds off the day."

"Friendship and family are a big part of LUCIFER'S KNIGHT," said Perry. "With Luke going through this new situation and being introduced to a new world he has to rely on his friends to show him the right path and hope that he will make the right decisions when it comes to the side he chooses. With Luke's family even though some might not know what's going on they still want to see Luke come home safe and be happy with his life. No matter what his friends and family just want Luke to make decisions that he won't regret."

"No matter how many times life pushes you down, you just need to get up and keep moving forward," he added.

No X-Men. No Batman. No Superman. No Spider-Man. But Lucifer's Knight #1 is available digitally tomorrow. Why not give it a try?