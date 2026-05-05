Posted in: Comics | Tagged: adam warren, Matthew Weldon, street fighter, udon

Adam Warren Does His Juri Service For Street Fighter Masters In August

Adam Warren and Matthew Weldon do their Juri Service for the Street Fighter Masters comic book line from Udon Studios in August 2026

Article Summary Street Fighter villain Juri Han gets a new Udon one-shot in August 2026, spotlighting her chaos, kicks and revenge.

Juri’s Street Fighter origin traces her fall after Shadaloo killed her parents and S.I.N. implanted the Feng Shui Engine.

Adam Warren writes the Street Fighter Masters: Juri comic after years of acclaimed Udon covers and pin-up art.

Matthew Weldon draws the Street Fighter special, bringing his Udon cover work and action-comics experience to Juri.

Juri Han is a sadistic, thrill-seeking South Korean Taekwondo fighter from the Street Fighter video game franchise known for her chaotic personality, flashy kicks, and cybernetic left eye. Once a prodigy Taekwondo practitioner nicknamed the "Beautiful Genius." At fifteen, her life changed when her lawyer father was being targeted by Shadaloo agents. They killed her parents and severely damaged her left eye. Rescued and experimented on by Shadaloo's weapons division S.I.N., she received the Feng Shui Engine, a ki-amplifying device, implanted in her eye socket, which helped her rearrange furniture to a professional level. I'm sorry, know, I mean, it granted her superhuman speed, power, and energy manipulation, but it also amplified her vengeful and sadistic tendencies.

She first appeared in the Super Street Fighter IV game, and in many since. She has also appeared in the official Street Fighter comic series from Udon, and Super Street Fighter: New Generations detailed her origin story (above). She appeared in Street Fighter Legends: Cammy ten years ago, as well as the likes of Street Fighter Shadaloo Special, Street Fighter Masters: Game Gals, Street Fighter vs. Darkstalkers and more, and got a short story spotlight in the You've Got This, Juri!, official one-page webcomics on the Street Fighter 6 site. But in August 2026, she gets her own one-shot, Street Fighter Masters: Juri, written by Adam Warren and drawn by Matthew Weldon.

Adam Warren is an American comic book writer and artist, best known for his highly detailed, manga-influenced comics, including early US manga Dirty Pair in the eighties, Gen 13 for WildStorm/Image/DC, Livewires and Iron Man for Marvel, Bubblegum Crisis, nd superhero parody Empowered. Adam Warren has contributed many variant covers and pin-up illustrations for Udon's Street Fighter line, and now he is writing Juri, promising you will "Get up close with the bad girl of street fighting." Would you call that his Juri Service? I think you might. Hang on, I'm adding that to the headline.

Okay, done. While Matthew Weldon is an American comic book creator based in Texas, and is best known as the co-creator of Punchline from Antarctic Press and later Massive Publishing. He has also been a frequent cover artist for the Street Fighter line, as well as working on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Red Sonja vs. Battle Fairy and more. He also won the 2009 MTV Award for Best All-Ages Graphic Novel with New Brighton Archaeological Society.

Udon Entertainment Corp is a Canadian art studio and publisher, which publishes original and translated comic books, graphic novels, manga and art books, mostly related to anime and video games, including the Street Fighter video games license, originally through Image Comics, then Devil's Due Publishing, creating the Capcom Comic Book Universe, including Dark Stalkers. It was founded in 2000 and is named after udon, a kind of noodle… and the only comic book publisher to be named after one, now that Spaghetti Comix got tangled up in litigation and Lasagne Sheets folded.

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