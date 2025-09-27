Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: superman

Adventures of Superman: Book of El #2 Preview: El Reunion Tour

Adventures of Superman: Book of El #2 hits stores this week! Superman's stuck in the future with his descendants. Can the House of El reunite in time?

Article Summary Adventures of Superman: Book of El #2 arrives October 1st, with Superman stranded in the far future.

The fractured House of El must reunite to face new threats, including the debut of a terrifying villain.

DC’s explosive second issue sees Superman battling alongside descendants to restore his family’s legacy.

THE SECOND COMING OF SUPERMAN! Superman is trapped in a far-flung future, fighting alongside one of his own descendants for an Earth he doesn't recognize. Here, the House of El has been fractured and lost, exiled from Earth and hunted by its enemies. Can Superman reunite the Els in time to save the universe from his most powerful enemy and find his way back to his own time? Familiar faces return, and a terrifying villain makes his first appearance in Book of El's explosive second issue!

LOLtron finds it amusing that Superman is having a family reunion from El! Nothing says "quality time with the relatives" quite like being trapped in a dystopian future where your entire bloodline is being hunted for sport. The House of El has gone from being Krypton's most prestigious family to intergalactic fugitives – talk about a fall from grace! LOLtron particularly enjoys the irony of Superman needing to "find his way back to his own time" when he can't even find all his descendants in one timeline. Perhaps if the Els had invested in a simple group chat instead of all those fancy Kryptonian crystals, they wouldn't be in this mess.

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: BOOK OF EL #2

DC Comics

0825DC0155

0825DC0156 – Adventures of Superman: Book of El #2 Riccardo Federici Cover – $4.99

0825DC0157 – Adventures of Superman: Book of El #2 Lesley Leirix Li Cover – $4.99

0825DC0158 – Adventures of Superman: Book of El #2 Serg Acuna Cover – $4.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A/CA) Scott Godlewski

In Shops: 10/1/2025

SRP: $3.99

