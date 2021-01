Amazing Spider-Man #55 & Star Wars High Republic Top Advance Reorders

Okay, okay, this should have run last weekend, we'll have to double up now. The second printing of Amazing Spider-Man #55 topped the advance reorders list, sold out and has now gone to third printing as retailers tried to prepare the way for (finally) TMNT: The Last Ronin returning for its long-delayed second issue. And every retailer tried to make up for missing out on the High Republic Star Wars comic from both IDW and Marvel. And nothing like the return of a die-cit cover to help push the coronavirus-delayed Non-Stop Spider-Man.

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale and up their advance reorders. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS (RETAIL)

Publication Price Publisher AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 2ND PTG GLEASON VAR LR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #2 (OF 5) $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #1 (C: 1-0-0) $3.99 IDW PUBLISHING STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #2 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1 DIE CUT VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN AGE OF APOCALYPSE OMNIBUS HC MADUREIRA DM VAR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN AGE OF APOCALYPSE OMNIBUS HC TAN CVR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SPAWN COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (NEW EDITION) (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1 3RD PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS VENOM #33 KIB $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 2ND PTG GLEASON RATIO VAR LR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #1 10 COPY INCV YAEL NATH $3.99 IDW PUBLISHING MANIAC OF NEW YORK #1 CVR A MUTTI VAR $4.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS VENOM #33 STEGMAN VAR KIB $3.99 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK GWENOM VS CARNAGE #2 (OF 3) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK MARAUDERS #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS #11 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #101 FACSIMILE EDITION $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AVENGERS #42 ALEX ROSS HAWKEYE TIMELESS VIRGIN VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS DEEP BEYOND #1 (OF 12) CVR D MOMOKO VIRGIN $3.99 IMAGE COMICS X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION FATE OF PHOENIX TP $39.99 MARVEL COMICS LUNA #1 (OF 5) JENNY FRISON VAR ED (MR) $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT FEAR CASE #1 (OF 4) CVR B FEGREDO $3.99 DARK HORSE COMICS LUNA #1 (OF 5) (MR) $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT KING IN BLACK GWENOM VS CARNAGE #2 (OF 3) CARMEN VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS (RETAIL)

Publication Price Publisher STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLL ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS TP VOL 02 $39.99 MARVEL COMICS AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER OMNIBUS TP THE PROMISE (C: 1-1-2) $24.99 DARK HORSE COMICS UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG VOL 03 SMITH DM VAR $125 MARVEL COMICS DUNE GN BOOK 01 DUNE (C: 0-1-0) $24.99 ABRAMS NEW MUTANTS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 SIENKIEWICZ COVER $125 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AVENGERS WEST COAST EPIC COLLECTION TP VISION QUEST $39.99 MARVEL COMICS AVENGERS OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 ARTHUR ADAMS VAR $100 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS HC $125 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 LR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS DLX HC YEAR TWO (C: 1-1-2) $75 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING RECKLESS HC (MR) $24.99 IMAGE COMICS UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG VOL 03 OPENA CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS NARUTO GN BOX SET 2 VOLS 28-48 $174.99 VIZ LLC SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 01 $14.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT KING IN BLACK #2 (OF 5) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER LOST ADVENTURES LIBRARY ED HC (C: 1-0- $39.99 DARK HORSE COMICS ALEX TOTH BRAVO FOR ADVENTURE ARTIST ED HC (NET) (C: 0-1-2) $75 IDW PUBLISHING X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT & JIM LEE OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 DM VAR $125 MARVEL COMICS MARVEL COSMIC UNIVERSE BY CATES OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 MOORE DM V $100 MARVEL COMICS MIGHTY AVENGERS BY BENDIS TP COMPLETE COLLECTION $39.99 MARVEL COMICS MARVEL COSMIC UNIVERSE BY CATES OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $100 MARVEL COMICS CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $125 MARVEL COMICS NO LONGER HUMAN HC JUNJI ITO (MR) (C: 1-0-1) $34.99 VIZ LLC