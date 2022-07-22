Amazing Spider-Man #6 Preview: Blast from the Past

Spidey is a victim of his own nostalgia in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #6 (or number 900, depending on who's counting). Check out the preview below.
Amazing Spider-Man #6
by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness & John Romita Jr., cover by David Lopez
LANDMARK ISSUE #900! The nine-hundredth issue of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN comes out the month of Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary, and we are pulling out ALL THE STOPS! Someone from Spider-Man's past has captured the Sinister Six and used them to create the truly terrifying SINISTER ADAPTOID! This is one of the biggest adventures in Spider-History and you will not believe the ending!
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.65"W x 10.2"H x 0.15"D | 6 oz | 70 per carton
On sale Jul 27, 2022 | 96 Pages | 75960620200300611
| Rated T
$9.99
Variants:
75960620200300616 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 BENGAL CONNECTING VARIANT – $9.99 US
75960620200300618 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 SU VARIANT – $9.99 US
75960620200300619 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 ROMITA VIRGIN VARIANT – $9.99 US
75960620200300620 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 WOLF VARIANT – $9.99 US
75960620200300621 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 MCGUINNESS WRAPAROUND VARIANT – $9.99 US
75960620200300622 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 CLARKE VARIANT – $9.99 US
75960620200300631 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 MOMOKO VARIANT – $9.99 US
75960620200300640 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 MOMOKO VIRGIN VARIANT – $9.99 US
75960620200300641 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 BAGLEY VARIANT – $9.99 US
75960620200300651 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 RAMOS VARIANT – $9.99 US
75960620200300661 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 TEDESCO VARIANT – $9.99 US
75960620200300671 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 CHEUNG VARIANT – $9.99 US
75960620200300681 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 YOUNG VARIANT – $9.99 US
75960620200300691 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 CASSADAY VIRGIN VARIANT – $9.99 US
Cover image for 75960620200300611 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6 DAVID LOPEZ COVER, by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness & John Romita Jr. & David Lopez, in stores Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620200300616 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 BENGAL CONNECTING VARIANT, by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness & John Romita Jr., in stores Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620200300618 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 SU VARIANT, by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness & John Romita Jr., in stores Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620200300619 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 ROMITA VIRGIN VARIANT, by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness & John Romita Jr., in stores Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620200300620 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 WOLF VARIANT, by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness & John Romita Jr., in stores Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620200300621 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 MCGUINNESS WRAPAROUND VARIANT, by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness & John Romita Jr., in stores Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620200300622 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 CLARKE VARIANT, by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness & John Romita Jr., in stores Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620200300631 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 MOMOKO VARIANT, by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness & John Romita Jr., in stores Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620200300640 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 MOMOKO VIRGIN VARIANT, by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness & John Romita Jr., in stores Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620200300641 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 BAGLEY VARIANT, by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness & John Romita Jr., in stores Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620200300651 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 RAMOS VARIANT, by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness & John Romita Jr., in stores Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620200300661 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 TEDESCO VARIANT, by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness & John Romita Jr., in stores Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620200300671 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 CHEUNG VARIANT, by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness & John Romita Jr., in stores Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620200300681 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 YOUNG VARIANT, by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness & John Romita Jr., in stores Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620200300691 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 CASSADAY VIRGIN VARIANT, by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness & John Romita Jr., in stores Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620200300611 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6 DAVID LOPEZ COVER, by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness & John Romita Jr. & David Lopez, in stores Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620200300611 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6 DAVID LOPEZ COVER, by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness & John Romita Jr. & David Lopez, in stores Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620200300611 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6 DAVID LOPEZ COVER, by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness & John Romita Jr. & David Lopez, in stores Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620200300611 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6 DAVID LOPEZ COVER, by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness & John Romita Jr. & David Lopez, in stores Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620200300611 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6 DAVID LOPEZ COVER, by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness & John Romita Jr. & David Lopez, in stores Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from marvel
Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.