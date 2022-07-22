Amazing Spider-Man #6 Preview: Blast from the Past

Spidey is a victim of his own nostalgia in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #6 (or number 900, depending on who's counting). Check out the preview below.

Amazing Spider-Man #6

by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness & John Romita Jr., cover by David Lopez

LANDMARK ISSUE #900! The nine-hundredth issue of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN comes out the month of Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary, and we are pulling out ALL THE STOPS! Someone from Spider-Man's past has captured the Sinister Six and used them to create the truly terrifying SINISTER ADAPTOID! This is one of the biggest adventures in Spider-History and you will not believe the ending!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

96 Pages

On sale Jul 27, 2022

| Rated T

$9.99

