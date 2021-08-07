America Must Take a Stand in America Chavez Made in the USA #5

America Chavez Made in the USA #5 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, concluding this mini-series by Kalinda Vazquez and Carlos E. Gomez. In a preview of the issue below, America must make a choice between saving her brother and putting a bunch more girls through the same thing she's been through. But there's a third, even worse option: listening to a villain's sob story! Check out the preview below.

AMERICA CHAVEZ MADE IN THE USA #5 (OF 5)

(W) Kalinda Vazquez (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Sara Pichelli

She fought for her past. She chose to discover the truth. And now, with a new mission before her, AMERICA CHAVEZ's life will never be the same.

