Anna-Laura Sullivan's Debut MG Graphic Novel The Marshfellows, at IDW

The Marshfellows, is the debut middle-grade graphic novel by Anna-Laura Sullivan. Something's fishy in Slumber City, and it's not the local half-gilled residents. Elderly couple Marvin and Pearl join forces with an angsty orphan named Urchin to solve the city's dark mysteries and save its inhabitants from the Mayor's evil plans. Picked up by Megan Brown at IDW Publishing The Marshfellows, will be published in the spring of 2025.

Anna-Laura Sullivan tweeted out the news, saying "EXCITING NEWS! I'm making a graphic novel with @idwpublishing that I'm so so excited to share with you all. I'm thrilled to be working with the amazing editor @megan_mb who's helping make this story something fantastic. Thank you so all so much for the love and support!!"

Anna-Laura Sullivan is a comic artist and freelance book illustrator living in Brooklyn, who graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design in 2020. She has a Webtoon launching later this year called Fool's Goal. She also recently worked on Don't be Afraid to Drop and Awesome Dawson, both written by Julia Cook.

IDW Publishing was founded in 1999, best known for its licensed comic book adaptations of movies, television shows, video games, and cartoons, but also for series and TV shows like Locke & Key, Dirk Gently's Detective Agency and Wynonna Earp.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century, and the future readers of the medium are being formed and created right here, right now.